Prep boys basketball: Royals lose to Rebels in non-league season opener

After falling behind in the first half of their 2019-2020 season opener Wednesday, the Lynnwood Royals staged a comeback attempt but fell short, losing to the Juanita Rebels 57-51 at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood trailed at the midway break 34-16 after a slow first half start. The Royals outscored the Rebels 35-23 in the second half but it wouldn’t be enough to grab a victory.

Juanita’s Cooper McLeod and Micahel Casper led all scorers in the game with 18 points each. Jordan Glover scored 16 points to lead Lynnwood while teammate Taequan McMillan added 14 points.

The game marked the debut of new Royals’ coach Casey Tucker.

Lynnwood will be back on its home floor Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Royals host the Interlake Saints; tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Juanita at Lynnwood, Dec. 4

Juanita 12 22 8 15 — 57

Lynnwood 7 9 15 20 — 51

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jordan Glover 16, Taequan McMillan 14, Josh Siscar 9, Zach Newson 7, Thanh Vo 5, Edgar Bernabe, Tommy McMahon, Markus Warren, Abraham Kidane

Juanita individual scoring: Cooper Mcleod 18, Michael Casper 18, Jordan Tate 7, Beckham Lie 6, Zach Akeroyd 2, John Addo-Kufuor 2, Jackson Byrne 2, Liam Freinik 2, Carter Craven

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Juanita 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference; 0-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Interlake; Saturday, Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski