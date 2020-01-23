Prep boys basketball: Royals lose to Thunderbirds Wednesday

Struggling on the offensive end of the court, the Lynnwood Royals could only muster 42 points — their second lowest output of the season — in a Wesco League loss to the Shorewood Thunderbirds Wednesday at Shorewood High School.

The trouble started early for the Royals, who scored just four points in the first quarter, putting the team in a deep hole that they couldn’t overcome.

Tommy McMahon scored 10 points for Lynnwood in the 52-42 loss. Jacson Galiardi of Shorewood led all scorers in the game with 20 points.

Lynnwood will host a big boys/girls hoops doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 24, at Lynnwood High School – the Royals’ boys team will take on the Mountlake Terrace Hawks at 5:40 p.m. with the girls’ squads from the two rival schools meeting at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Jan. 22

Lynnwood 4 16 13 9 — 42

Shorewood 13 17 16 6 — 52

Lynnwood individual scoring: Tommy McMahon 10, Thanh Vo 9, Josh Siscar 8, Taequan McMillan 8, Jordan Glover 7, Gabe Newson, Abraham Kidane

Shorewood individual scoring: Jackson Galiardi 20, Spencer Osborn 13, Sean Santos 7, Nahom Mehari 5, Rhyz De Castro 3, Rahmatullah Salim 2, Julian Partman 2, Aaron Espling, Sayveon Finley

Records: Lynnwood 1-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-12 overall; Shorewood 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 24; 5:40 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski