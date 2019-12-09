Prep boys basketball: Saints down Royals

The Interlake Saints boys basketball team used a strong third quarter to pull away from the smaller but scrappy Lynnwood Royals at Lynnwood High School Saturday night, to secure the victory 64-55.

The host Royals played aggressive defense that created opportunities for their offense, allowing them to hang close with the visiting Saints in the first half, trailing by just three at halftime, 27-24.

Interlake outscored Lynnwood 19-10 in the third quarter, led by Ibra Ibrahim with nine points in the period, stretching the Saints’ lead to 12.

The Royals scored 21 points in the fourth, more than their output in the first and third quarters combined. The scoring outburst wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

The loss drops Lynnwood to 0-2 to start the season.

Leading the Royals offense Saturday night were Taequan McMillan with 14 points, while Josh Siscar added 12 and Thanh Vo had 10 in the losing effort. The 6-10 junior, Derek Kramer, led all scorers for the Saints with 21.

The Royals’ next game will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7:15 p.m., when they visit Mariner High School to take on the Wesco 4A Marauders.

Prep Boys Basketball: Interlake at Lynnwood, Dec. 7

Interlake 16 11 19 18 — 64

Lynnwood 10 14 10 21 — 55

Lynnwood individual scoring: Taequan McMillan 14, Josh Siscar 12, Thanh Vo 10, Edgar Bernabe 8, Zach Newson 6, Jordan Glover 3, Tommy McMahon 2,

Interlake individual scoring: Derek Kramer 21, Ibra Ibrahim 15, Pierre Joseph 9, Cade Didrickson 5, Brady Muramoto 4, Caleb McKinney 4, Osaru Orobaton 2, Davis Tonnon 2, Joe Barrows 2

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2 overall; Interlake 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference; 3-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mariner; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams