Prep boys basketball: Scots edge Mavs Friday

The Meadowdale Mavericks had their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday as the Shorecrest Scots slipped past the Mavericks 59-56 in a Wesco League boys basketball game played at Meadowdale High School.

Meadowdale was held scoreless over the final two minutes, giving the Scots just enough of an opening to steal the road victory.

Tim Opany and Elijah Johnson each scored 16 points to lead Shorecrest to the win. The Mavs’ Colton Walsh led all scorers in the game with 19 points; Hunter Moen scored 18 points and Mason Vaughn added 10 points in the loss.

The Mavericks have a big challenge ahead as one of the 3A Wesco League co-leaders, the 10-0 Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, come to Meadowdale High School for a big clash on Monday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, Jan. 31

Shorecrest 15 8 18 18 — 59

Meadowdale 12 12 18 14 — 56

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 19, Hunter Moen 18, Mason Vaughn 10, Leonardo Baquian 5, Cole Nelson 4, Will McKinley, Justin Jackson

Shorecrest individual scoring: Tim Opany 16, Elijah Johnson 16, Hayden Bohag 8, Newton Pepple 7, Michael Atendido 6, Jack Sims 6, Marcus Tidwell

Records: Meadowdale 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall; Shorecrest 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Monday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski