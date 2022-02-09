Prep boys basketball: Season over for Royals after loss to Cascade

Less than 24 hours after earning their first win of the season, the Lynnwood Royals boys basketball team was back on the court Tuesday night, facing Cascade in a loser-out game in the District 1 3A playoffs at Cascade High School.

The Bruins rushed out to a 9-0 lead to start the game and didn’t look back, leading the entire game on their way to a 65-53 win, ending Lynnwood’s 2021-22 season.

The Royals cut the lead to seven early in the fourth quarter, but Cascade’s junior forward Devin Gilbert drove home the final nail with two thunderous dunks in the final minutes.

Lynnwood’s Keegan Williams led the Royals with 20 points.

Gilbert had a game-high 28 to pace the Bruins.

Lynnwood falls to 1-16 overall, and their 2021-2022 season ends.

Cascade improves to 8-9 overall and advances to the next round of the bracket where they will travel to Marysville High School to take on the Tomahawks Thursday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood @ Cascade, Feb. 8, 2022

Lynnwood 15 09 14 15 — 53

Cascade 20 18 12 15 — 65

Lynnwood individual scoring: Keegan Williams 20, Tommy McMahon 11, Bayley Evans 9, Jordan Whittle 4, Jace Hampson 3, Jacob Moriones 2, Ethan Pook 2, Kylon Ward 2

Cascade individual scoring: Devin Gilbert 28, Cam Edwards 15, Aidan Kopra 10, Jackson Nelson 10, Kolten Monteith 2, Nate Lagutang 0, Prabhman Aujla 0

Records:

Lynnwood 0-13 in league, 1-16 overall. Season is finished

Cascade 7-7 in league, 8-9 overall. Next game: Thursday, Feb. 10, at Marysville-Pilchuck High School against the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams