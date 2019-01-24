Prep boys basketball: Shorewood beats Meadowdale, 48-36

After experiencing an emotional high in their last outing (a 66-47 win over rival Edmonds-Woodway on Jan. 18), the Meadowdale Mavericks came back down to earth with a 48-36 setback at the hands of the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

The 36 points scored by the Mavs was the team’s lowest offensive output for a game this season.

Despite the struggle to score, Meadowdale trailed by only three points, 35-32, after three quarters. But the Mavs could only muster four points in the final eight minutes against the T-Birds and were saddled with the loss.

Cole Nelson led Meadowdale with 10 points in the contest; Shorewood’s Skyler Hammer led all scorers with 23 points while the T-Birds’ David Snell recorded 12 points.

The Mavs will travel to Shorecrest Friday for a 7:15 p.m. matchup against the Scots.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Jan. 23

Meadowdale 15 6 11 4 — 36

Shorewood 15 10 10 13 — 48

Meadowdale individual scoring: Cole Nelson 10, Hunter Moen 9, Ray Free 8, Nick Buckley 7, Justin Jackson 2, Tyler Emard, Mason Vaughn, Leonardo Baquian

Shorewood individual scoring: Skyler Hammer 23, David Snell 12, Jackson Galiardi 8, Andrew Archer 4, Logan Freitas 1, Spencer Osborn, Nate Alexander, Samuel Burns

Records: Meadowdale 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall; Shorewood 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-10 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

— By Doug Petrowski