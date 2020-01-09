Prep boys basketball: Siscar leads Royals to road win over Oak Harbor

The Lynnwood Royals earned a 57-43 road victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats Wednesday.

Three Royals reached double figures in scoring Wednesday, led by the 16 points of Josh Siscar. Tommy McMahon and Thanh Vo each tallied 10 points in the win for Lynnwood.

The 43 points scored by the Wildcats were the least allowed by the Royals to an opponent this season.

With the victory, the Royals lifted their 2A/3A Wesco League record to 1-3, moving the team ahead of league cellar-dwellers Oak Harbor (0-4) and the Snohomish Panthers (0-4).

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Oak Harbor, Jan. 8

Oak Harbor 16 11 8 8 — 43

Lynnwood 15 13 14 15 — 57

Lynnwood individual scoring: Josh Siscar 16, Thanh Vo 10, Tommy McMahon 10, Edgar Bernabe 9, Zach Newson 6, Taequan McMillan 4, Lucas Shiferaw 2, Jordan Glover, Jarney McDougall

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Matt Kelley 16, Gage McLeod 11, Garrett Levell 6, Mason Myers 4, Will Rankin 4, Kaito White 2, Brock Boyer, Aliki Kitchens

Records: Lynnwood 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-8 overall; Oak Harbor 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Saturday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

— By Doug Petrowski