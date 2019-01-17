Prep boys basketball: T-Birds edge Royals, 44-43

After a big come-from-behind victory in their last outing on Jan. 11, the Lynnwood Royals couldn’t duplicate that result Wednesday as the team suffered a tough one-point defeat, 44-43, at the hands of the Shorewood Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds had won just one of their last six games, but stole a victory on Wednesday at Lynnwood High School.

Shorewood’s Skyler Hammer led all scorers in the contest with 15 points; Sean Santos added 11 points in the win.

Jayden Acosta-Newsome scored 10 points in the loss for Lynnwood.

The Royals will be part of a doubleheader of prep hoops action on Friday, Jan. 16, at Mountlake Terrace High School. Lynnwood will face the Hawks at approximately 7:15 p.m. following a Terrace-Lynnwood girls basketball matchup scheduled to tip off at 5:40 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorewood at Lynnwood, Jan. 16

Shorewood 44 – Lynnwood 43

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jayden Acosta-Newsome 10, Jerry Boston 9, Jordan Glover 6, Josh Siscar 6, Timmy Taing 6, Gabe Newson 5, Edgar Bernabe 1, Jalen Francisco, Carson Speegle, Anthony Williams

Shorewood individual scoring: Skyler Hammer 15, Sean Santos 11, Jackson Galiardi 6, Samuel Burns 6, David Snell 2, Andrew Archer 2, Spencer Osborn 2, Logan Freitas

Records: Lynnwood 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-9 overall; Shorewood 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski