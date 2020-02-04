Prep boys basketball: Tomahawks down Mavs in Monday matchup

For three quarters, the fifth-place Meadowdale Mavericks stood toe-to-toe with first-place, undefeated-in-conference Marysville-Pilchuck Monday night at Meadowdale High School before letting things slip away in the fourth quarter, losing 64-55.

The Tomahawks came into the Stable at Meadowdale High School as the lone remaining undefeated team in the 2A/3A Wesco Conference with an 11-0 record.

Trailing by four points after one quarter, Meadowdale outscored Pilchuck by three in the second, trailing by just one at the half.

Led offensively by Colton Walsh and Hunter Moen, the Mavs managed to capture the lead on multiple occasions in the second and third quarters, only to be answered each time by the Tomahawks.

With 3:50 to play in the game, Marysville-Pilchuck clung to a three-point lead, 54-51. That would be as close as the Mavericks would get, as the Tomahawks inched away from Meadowdale, scoring 20 points in the quarter, to capture the 64-55 victory in a game that felt much closer than that score would indicate.

Walsh continued his good work, leading all scorers with 23. He has averaged 22 points over his past five games. Moen added 19.

Marysville-Pilchuck was paced by senior guard Luke Dobler with 17, while Cameron Stordahl pitched in 15. Ethan Jackson notched a double-double, scoring 14 while grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Mavericks’ next game will be Wednesday, Feb. 5, when they visit Lynnwood High School to take on the Royals. The game tips off at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Meadowdale, Feb. 3

Pilchuck 15 10 19 20 — 64

Meadowdale 11 13 17 14 — 55

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Luke Dobler 17, Cameron Stordahl 15, Ethan Jackson 14, Aaron Kalab 9, Elson Battle 9, Treven Southard 0, Brady Phelps 0, Dillion Kuk 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Colton Walsh 23, Hunter Moen 19, Cole Nelson 6, Mason Vaughn 4, Leonardo Baquian 3, Justin Jackson 0, Will McKinley 0

Records: Marysville-Pilchuck 12-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 16-2 overall; Meadowdale 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 9-8 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood; Wednesday, Feb. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams