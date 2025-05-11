Prep boys soccer: E-W downs Mount Vernon to advance in District tourney

Seniors led the way as the no. 6-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors earned a 3-1 victory over the no. 3-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs in a District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament quarterfinal match played Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Mount Vernon.

Thomas Robles, Alex Plumis and Jesus Ortiz Suarez, all members of the E-W Class of 2025, each scored for the Warriors in the contest.

With the win, E-W will advance to a District tourney semifinal game against the Shorewood Stormrays, to be played on Tuesday, May 13, at Shoreline Stadium. First kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

“With just one more win, we make the state tournament and reach one of our goals,” Warriors Coach Jason Hanson reminded his squad after Saturday’s victory over Mount Vernon.

Robles got E-W on the scoreboard late in the first half after he received a pass from Plumis and calmly slipped a 10-yard shot past Bulldogs’ goalkeeper Lucas Melnick in the 35th minute.

Two second-half strikes sealed the Warrior victory on Saturday. Plumis scored with a bullet header in the 63rd minute off an Oliver Zoloth corner kick. Suarez’ tally came four minutes later on a well-crafted counterattack. Suarez was assisted on his goal by another senior, David Salgado.

Mount Vernon picked up their sole goal of the contest after the E-W’s Joey Dornay was called for a handball in the 18-yard box. Ernesto Zunigo confidently netted the resulting penalty kick in the game’s 79th minute.

The experienced Warriors — with 13 seniors on the squad — outshot the younger Bulldogs 15-9 in the match. Mount Vernon, who has just four seniors on the team, also had to play the second half with freshman Noah Tebb in goal after Melnik was knocked down in a collision with Plumis late in the first half and was unable to return after halftime.

The Bulldogs (10-2-3 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 10-3-3 overall) had been unbeaten in their previous 10 matches before succumbing to E-W on Saturday.

The Warriors (6-4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 11-5-2 overall) are now riding a four-game winning streak as they will next prepare for the no. 4-seeded Stormrays. With a victory on Tuesday, E-W would play in the District 1 tourney championship match on Saturday, May 17, and be guaranteed their fourth straight trip to the WIAA 3A state tournament.

You can view the entire District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket here.

Prep Boys Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Mount Vernon; May 10 (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament quarterfinal match)

Edmonds-Woodway 1 2 – 3

Mount Vernon 0 1 – 1

Goals:

– Thomas Robles (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Alex Plumis, in the 35th minute

– Alex Plumis (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Oliver Zoloth, in the 63rd minute

– Jesus Ortiz Suarez (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by David Salgado, in the 67th minute

– Ernesto Zuniga (Mount Vernon), penalty kick, in the 79th minute

Shots:

– Edmonds-Woodway, 15

– Mount Vernon, 9

Saves:

– Daniel Abraham (Edmonds-Woodway), 5

– Lucas Melnik (Mount Vernon), 2

– Noah Tebb (Mount Vernon), 3

Corner kicks:

– Edmonds-Woodway, 7

– Mount Vernon, 10

Yellow cards:

– none

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 11-5-2 overall; Mount Vernon 10-2-3 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 10-3-3 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, May 13; 7:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament semifinal match)

Mount Vernon next match: versus Lynnwood; Tuesday, May 13; 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Mount Vernon (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)