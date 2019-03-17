Prep boys soccer: Meadowdale edges Monroe 1-0 Saturday

The Meadowdale Mavericks boys soccer team picked up its second victory in less than 24 hours with a 1-0 shutout of the Monroe Bearcats in a non-conference match played Saturday afternoon at Edmonds Stadium.

The Mavs had defeated the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 4-0 the night before at Lynnwood High School.

Meadowdale (2-1-0 overall) will go for their third win-in-a-row on Tuesday, Mar. 19, when they face the Everett Seagulls; first kick at Lincoln Field in Everett is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

