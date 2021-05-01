Prep boys soccer: Warriors down Mavs 4-2 in rivalry matchup

The Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer team spoiled senior night for the home Meadowdale Mavericks. Using a big second half, the Warriors took home a 4-2 win over their Edmonds School District rival Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

The two teams traded goals in an evenly matched first half. Meadowdale scored first on a goal by Devin Gibson in the 15th minute, but Edmonds-Woodway answered less than a minute later when Jack Carden got one by the Mavericks goaltender.

The second half was a different story.

The Warriors scored three times in the first 16 minutes, including two goals by Benjamin Hanson in less than a minute, to put the game out of reach for the Mavericks.

Meadowdale got a late goal from senior River Stewart to pull the Mavs within two goals, but that would be all they could muster.

The win keeps Edmonds-Woodway undefeated on the season at 3-0-1, while Meadowdale drops to 4-3-1.

Prep Boys Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Meadowdale, April 30, 2021

Edmonds-Woodway 1 3 — 4

Meadowdale 1 1 — 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1 overall; Meadowdale 4-3-1 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorecrest; Monday, May. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorewood; Monday, May. 3; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— Story and photos by Scott Williams