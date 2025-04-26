Prep boys soccer: Warriors hand Vikings first loss of season

Though they have more wins than losses this year, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors have been disappointed with their performance on the pitch this season — and specifically over the past three weeks. Entering play on Friday, the Warriors had just two wins in the month of April and, as a result, slipped to fourth place in the Wesco League 2A/3A South Conference standings.

Add to this a disheartening 2-0 loss to lowly Lynnwood earlier in the week and you get a Warrior squad hungry to turn the tables and return to their more-expected winning ways (E-W went a combined 46-12-7 from 2022 to 2024).

That hunger was on full display at Edmonds Stadium on Friday. With strong efforts upfront, in the midfield and in goal, the Warriors picked up a momentum-turning signature victory over the previously undefeated Lake Stevens Vikings 3-0.

“This was really a building-block win for our team,” said E-W’s Alex Plumis after the game.

Plumis had a pair of goals in the contest to lead the Warriors in the victory. The senior scored with a header in the 37th minute off a well-placed corner kick by teammate Oliver Zoloth. Then in the 69th minute, Plumis slid a shot from the middle of the 18-yard box into the goal, again off an assist by Zoloth, who started the play with a free kick just outside the box and 10 yards out from the endline.

“Olly likes to find me,” Plumis said of Zoloth. “He’s really putting the ball in a good spot.”

Joey Dornay added a Warrior goal in the 67th minute when the senior broke free from a pack of players and chased down a ball in the box, then pounded a shot past Vikings’ goalkeeper Brayden Zakimi for the score.

Plumis had a couple of prime opportunities to score a third goal in the game’s final minutes but couldn’t beat Zakimi one on one with one attempt in the box and then lifted a header just outside the upper left corner late.

“I was hoping for it,” Plumis said of the near hat trick. “I was kind of gassed. That was a competitive game. By the end of it, we were just hoping to just seal out the win. That’s more important than the hat trick tonight.”

Plumis noted the importance of his Warrior team playing a strong maltch and claiming a big victory.

“This is exactly what we need to build off of,” Plumis said. “We’re a momentum team; we know that we can be the best and that (win) just proves it. That was a quality team (Lake Stevens) — undefeated in 4A. We’ve had a couple games the last couple of weeks that haven’t gone our way with some unfortunate last-minute kinds of things; but this just reassures our confidence in ourselves.”

Lake Stevens entered Friday’s contest with an 11-0-0 overall record, had already wrapped up the 2025 Wesco League 4A Conference regular season title, was ranked no.2 in the WIAA 4A state RPI rankings and is considered one of the contenders for the 4A state championship this spring.

The Vikings, who average 3.3 goals per game this season, showed just how potent their offensive attack by getting off 26 shots on Friday. But E-W goalkeeper Danny Abraham was up for the challenge, making 10 saves off of Lake Stevens shots and keeping Lake Stevens scoreless.

Abraham’s best saves of the night were in the 11th minute when he kicked-saved a shot by Isaiah Wheeler in the 18-yard box (that ended up careening off the goal post), when he punched out attempts by Adan Coto to score off Viking corner kicks in the 36th and 66th minutes, and when he dove to his left to tip away a wicked 30-yard blast by Wheeler in the 86th minute.

Abraham also needed to be sharp and tip a ball over the crossbar after it went high off a Warrior head in the 32nd minute.

“I just had the mentality that I wasn’t going to let anything in and just be who I am, show them who I am,” Abraham said.

“They were trying to test me because I think they watched film,” Abraham added. “But I just showed them that no matter what the shots are, I’m getting them.”

Though the win doesn’t change their position in the Wesco League South Conference standings, the Warriors did solidify their no.6-ranking in the District 1 RPI, the rating system that will determine seeds in the 3A District 1 tournament next month.

But probably more significant than District 1 RPI rankings, the Warrior victory over a top-rated Lake Stevens team brought a look of confidence to the faces of the E-W roster as they walked off the pitch at Edmonds Stadium late Friday.

“We wanted to prove that we could to ourselves and to Wesco,” Plumis said.

Prep Boys Soccer: Lake Stevens at Edmonds-Woodway, April 25

Lake Stevens 0 0 – 0

Edmonds-Woodway 1 2 – 3

Goals:

– Alex Plumis (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Oliver Zoloth, in the 37th minute

– Joey Dornay (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Alex Plumis, in the 67th minute

– Alex Plumis (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Oliver Zoloth, in the 69th minute

Shots:

– Edmonds-Woodway 16

– Lake Stevens 26

Saves:

– Danny Abraham (Edmonds-Woodway) 10

– Brayden Zakimi (Lake Stevens) 8

Corner kicks:

– Edmonds-Woodway 6

– Lake Stevens 9

Yellow cards:

– Xander Blair (Lake Stevens) in the 43rd minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-4-2 overall; Lake Stevens 9-0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 11-1-0 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lake Stevens next match: versus Kamiak; Tuesday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School