Prep boys swim: E-W, Lynnwood, MTHS competing in state championships

Swimmers from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools will take to the pool Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16, at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving State Championships to be held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

The Warriors will send eight swimmers to compete in 11 different events at the state meet, the Hawks have six swimmers qualified for the championships, and the Royals will have four swimmers competing at the event.

The two-day meet begins with 2A preliminary races starting at 9:45 a.m. on Friday; the 3A prelims are slated to begin at 2 p.m. The final heats will take place on Saturday with 2A competition starting at 9:15 p.m. and 3A finals at 2:10 p.m.

The state championship meet includes competition in the 4A classification each evening.

Prep Boys Swim: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace at WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving State Championship Meet, Feb. 15-16 (King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way)

3A State Championship Meet qualifiers (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 50 Yard Freestyle

— Lukas Mraz (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 50 Yard Freestyle

— Niko Inadomi (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 50 Yard Freestyle

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Freestyle

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Butterfly

— Zachary Bevins (Lynnwood) in the 100 Yard Butterfly

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Butterfly

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Backstroke

— Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Breaststroke

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood) in the 100 Yard Breaststroke

— Logan Schnitzius (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Freestyle

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood) in the 200 Yard Individual Medley

— Logan Schnitzius (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 500 Yard Freestyle

— Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno, Yuteng Wang, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Medley Relay

— Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans, Andrew Carr (Lynnwood) in the 200 Yard Medley Relay

— Daniel Eno, Anton Teplouhov, Yuteng Wang, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Zachary Bevans, Andrew Carr, Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan (Lynnwood) in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Daniel Eno, Niko Inadomi, Anton Teplouhov, Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2A State Championship Meet qualifiers (Mountlake Terrace):

— Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev in the 100 Yard Breaststroke

— Kai Hinch, Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev, Noah Jogenson, Drew Daly in the 200 Yard Medley Relay

— Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev, Leo Diaz, Will Weatherby, Drew Daly in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

— By Doug Petrowski