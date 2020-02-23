Prep boys swim: Lynnwood’s Bevans takes 3rd in state; other Royals compete

With a new school record-setting time, Lynnwood Royal Zachary Bevans won a third-place medal at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships held Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Bevans placed third in the 3A 100-Yard Butterfly in a personal best time of 50.08.

Bevans, a senior at Lynnwood who will be attending Whitworth College in the fall, was the top performer from the Edmonds School District at the state meet.

Mercer Island captured the 3A state title, dethroning previous two-time champion Bainbridge.

To view all the results from the 3A competition at the state championships, click wiaa.com/results/swim/19-20/3Aboys/.

Prep Boys Swim: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships, Feb. 21-22

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood individual event results:

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood); 3rd place in the 100-Yard Butterfly (50.08)

— Jeff Plum, Anton Teplouhov, Yuteng Wang, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway); 9th place in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (1:38.66)

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th place in the 50-Yard Freestyle (21:92)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th place in the 100-Yard Backstroke (53.89)

— Anton Teplouhov, Zack Kotwis, Mate Pallos, Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th place in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay (3:19.94)

— Yuteng Wang, Mate Pallos, Niko Inadomi, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th place in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay (1:29.92)

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway); 13th place in the 100-Yard Freestyle (48.36)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway); 13th place in the 100-Yard Butterfly (53.28)

— Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans, Brian Lee (Lynnwood); 14th place in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (1:44.12)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood); 17th place in the 200-Yard Individual Medley (2:05.00)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway); 18th place in the 100-Yard Butterfly (54.85)

— Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway); 19th place in the 100-Yard Backstroke (56.77)

— Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway); 20th place in the 200-Yard Freestyle (1:51.46)

— Brian Lee, Elijah Milan, Adrian Seeber, Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood); 21st place in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay (1:34.88)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway); 23rd place in the 100-Yard Breaststroke (1:04.25)

— Fredrik Larsen (Lynnwood); 24th place in the 200-Yard Individual Medley (2:09.85)

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood); 26th place in the 50-Yard Freestyle (22:62)

— By Doug Petrowski