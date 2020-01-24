Prep boys swim: Royals lose to Scots

The Lynnwood Royals lost to the Shorecrest Scots 115-55 in a Wesco League boys swim meet held Thursday at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Boys Swim: Shorecrest vs. Lynnwood, Jan. 23

Shorecrest 115 – Lynnwood 55

Lynnwood individual event winners:

— Zachary Bevans in the 100 Yard Butterfly (53:25)

— Elijah Milan in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:12.55)

— Elijah Milan in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:14.18)

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 2-4 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4-0 overall; Shorecrest 5-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 2:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Pool in Everett