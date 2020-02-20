Prep boys swim: Warriors, Royals, Hawks to compete in state championships this weekend

One of the largest contingents of swimmers from the Edmonds School District in recent years will be competing this week at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships, to be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Swimmers from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools have qualified for 14 events at the state championships, with a pair of swimmers expected to challenge for top podium medals at the event.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Anton Teplouhov will compete in both the 3A Boys’ 50-Yard Freestyle and the 3A Boys’ 100-Yard Freestyle after posting the fourth-best time in the state in each event this year.

Lynnwood’s Zachary Bevans has the second-fastest time in the 3A Boys’ 100-Yard Butterfly this season and will be hoping for a big finish in that event at state.

E-W, Lynnwood and Terrace are all particularly strong in relay events this year; the Warriors and the Hawks each have three relay teams qualified for state, while the Royals have two.

The state championship meet begins with 4A preliminary races on Friday at 9:45 a.m. The 1A/2A swimmers — including the Mountlake Terrace Hawks — take to the pool at 2 p.m. while 3A preliminary heats — that will include swimmers from E-W and Lynnwood — take over at 6:30 p.m.

Event finals take place on Saturday; the 1A/2A final heats begin at 2:10 p.m. and the 3A finals are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Swim: WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships qualifiers, Feb. 21-22 (Edmonds School District swimmers)

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 50-Yard Freestyle

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 100-Yard Freestyle

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood) in the 3A 100-Yard Butterfly

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 100-Yard Butterfly

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 100-Yard Backstroke

— Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 100-Yard Backstroke

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 100-Yard Butterfly

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 100-Yard Breaststroke

— Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 200-Yard Freestyle

— Fredrik Larsen (Lynnwood) in the 3A 200-Yard Individual Medley

— Anton Teplouhov, Andrew Rutz, Niko Inadomi and Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

— Brian Lee, Elijah Milan, Adrian Seeber and Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood) in the 3A 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

— Kai Hinch, Eric Gallagher, Noah Jorgensen and Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) in the 2A 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

— Jeff Plum, Anton Teplouhov, Yuteng Wang and Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 200-Yard Medley Relay

— Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans and Brian Lee (Lynnwood) in the 3A 200-Yard Medley Relay

— Connor Leaty, Kai Hinch, Antonio Nguyen and Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) in the 2A 200-Yard Medley Relay

— Anton Teplouhov, Zack Kotwis, Mate Pallos and Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 3A 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

— Connor Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Noah Jorgensen and Eric Gallagher (Mountlake Terrace) in the 2A 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

— By Doug Petrowski