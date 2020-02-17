Prep boys swim: Warriors take 2nd, Royals 5th at district swim championships

After ending Shorecrest’s dominance of the event last year, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors had to settle for second place at the 2020 District 1 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships that finished up Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

The Scots won the 3A district team title this time, their sixth in the past seven years.

The Warriors’ Anton Teplouhov won two individual events, the 50-Yard Freestyle and the 100-Yard Freestyle. E-W’s Jeff Plum placed first in the 100-Yard Backstroke while Lynnwood’s Zachary Bevans took first in the 100-Yard Butterfly.

Lynnwood finished a respectable fifth place in the team competition at the event.

All swimmers who placed in the top-four of each event at districts, plus any others who posted qualifying times during the season, earned a spot in the upcoming WIAA State 3A Boys Swim & Dive Championships set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Prep Boys Swim: District 1 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships, Feb. 12-15 (at the Snohomish Aquatic Center)

Team scores:

Shorecrest 430 Edmonds-Woodway 351.5 Shorewood 325 Snohomish 230 Lynnwood 167 Everett 133 Stanwood 106 Oak Harbor 89 Marysville-Getchell 88 Marysville-Pilchuck 87 Squalicum 82 Ferndale 49.5 Meadowdale 32

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale top finishes (all to state):

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 50-Yard Freestyle (21.57)

— Anton Teolouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 100-Yard Freestyle (47.64)

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood), 1st place in the 100-Yard Butterfly (50:32)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 100-Yard Backstroke (no time reported)

— Yuteng Wang, Niko Inadomi, Mate’ Pallos, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay (1:29.64)

— Jeff Plum, Anton Teplouhov, Yuteng Wang, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (1:38.32)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 100-Yard Butterfly (53.60)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood), 2nd place in the 200-Yard Individual Medley (2:03.49)

— Mate’ Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 100-Yard Backstroke (no time reported)

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood), 4th place in the 50-Yard Freestyle (22.13)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 100-Yard Butterfly (53.87)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 100-Yard Breaststroke (1:03.33)

— Mate’ Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 200-Yard Freestyle (1:51.77)

— Brian Lee, Elijah Milan, Adrian Seeber, Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood); 4th place in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay (1:33.18)

— Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans, Adrian Seeber (Lynnwood); 4th place in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (1:43.52)

Next meet (for qualified swimmers): at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way