Prep boys swim: Warriors win team title during Edmonds School District meet

Winning nine of the 11 events run on Saturday, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors left their rivals in their wake, swimming away with the Edmonds School District (ESD) Boys Swim meet team title.

The Warriors, scoring 418 team points, easily outdistanced runner-up Lynnwood with 267 points. The Mountlake Terrace Hawks finished third with 224 points while Meadowdale placed fourth with 147 points.

The Warriors’ 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Anton Teplouhov, Andrew Rutz, Niko Inadomi and Mate Pallos set a new ESD meet record at the event with a time of 1:31.70.

Lynnwood’s Zach Bevans also set a meet record at the Lynnwood Pool on Saturday, winning the 100 Yard Butterfly in a new fast time of 51.96 seconds.

All four teams will now head into the postseason to compete at district championships. E-W, Lynnwood and Meadowdale will compete in the District 1 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championship on Feb. 14 and 15 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center; Terrace will head north to the Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes to swim in the District 1/2 2A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships on the same dates

Prep Boys Swim: Edmonds School District Meet, Feb. 1

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 418 Lynnwood 267 Mountlake Terrace 224 Meadowdale 147

Individual event winners:

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 50 Yard Freestyle (22.69)

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Freestyle (50.43)

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood) in the 100 Yard Butterfly (51.96)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Backstroke (55:05)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:03.10)

— Aiden Eno (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:02.03)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood) in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:07.04)

— Aiden Eno (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:39.93)

— Anton Teplouhov, Andrew Rutz, Niko Inadomi, Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:31.70)

— Jeff Plum, Zack Kotwis, Yuteng Want, Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:42.53)

— Yuteng Wang, Anton Teplouhov, Jeff Plum, Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (3:21.53)

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale next meet: at the District 1 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15; at the Snohomish Aquatic Center

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the District 1/2 2A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15; at the Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes

— By Doug Petrowski