Prep boys swimming: Warriors win Edmonds District meet

For the fifth year in a row, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors emerged champions of the Edmonds District Meet, the regular-season boys swim meet that pits Edmonds-Woodway against school district rivals Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

E-W swam away from the other competing teams with 474 team points, more than 100 points better than runner up Lynnwood.

For extra competition this year, the meet included the Mount Vernon Bulldogs; Mount Vernon placed fourth in the team standings, behind third place Mountlake Terrace and ahead of Meadowdale.

The Warriors swept all three team relays and won six of the eight individual races at the meet held Jan. 26 at the Lynnwood Pool.

All Wesco League teams — including the Warriors, Royals, Hawks and Mavericks — will compete at the Last Chance Meet set for Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. The event gives swimmers one last chance to post qualifying times for postseason district meets the following week.

Prep Boys Swim: Edmonds District Meet results, Jan. 26

Team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 474

2. Lynnwood 352

3. Mountlake Terrace 321

4. Mount Vernon 279

5. Meadowdale 255

Individual event winners:

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), 50 Yard Freestyle (23.01)

— Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Freestyle (51.50)

— Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Butterfly (53.40)

— Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Backstroke (56.44)

— Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:02.39)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood), 200 Yard Freestyle (1:56.54)

— Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway), 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:07.89)

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood), 500 Yard Freestyle (5:32.33)

— Niko Inadomi, Daniel Eno, Lukas Mraz, Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:33.39)

— Anton Teplouhov, Logan Schnitzius, Lukas Mraz, Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (3:28.60)

— Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno, Yuteng Wang, Niko Inadomi (Edmonds-Woodway), 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:44.84)

Dual meet records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference 7-3-0 overall; Lynnwood 3-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-7-0 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-7-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall; Meadowdale 1-8-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-9-0 overall

Next meet (all schools): Last Chance Meet; Thursday, Jan. 31; 3:15 p.m. at the Snohomish Aquatic Center

— By Doug Petrowski