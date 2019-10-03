Prep boys tennis: Desgrippes wins at No. 1 singles, but Royals fall to Shorewood

Lynnwood’s Nico Desgrippes won his No. 1 singles match but that would be the only victory the Royals’ boys tennis team would get on Wednesday as the Shorewood Thunderbirds blitzed the Royals 6-1 in a Wesco League match played at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals will be back in action on Thursday, Oct. 3, when they travel outside the league to face the Juanita Rebels at 3:45 p.m.; first serves are scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at Lake Washington High School.

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorewood at Lynnwood, Oct. 2

Shorewood 6 – Lynnwood 1

Singles: Nico Desgrippes (Lynnwood) defeated Steven Lin (Shorewood) 6-4, 6-0; Chris Combs (Shorewood) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 7-5, 6-2; Tate Nelson (Shorewood) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 4-6, 7-6(12-10), 6-0; Sean McCandless (Shorewood) defeated Richard Vo (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Erik Ertsgaard / Sam Perkowski (Shorewood) defeated Colby Hudson / Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Derick Han / Nico Christianson (Shorewood) defeated Sam Yu / Titus Yu (Lynnwood) 7-6(7-5), 6-0; Jackson Carroll / Ethan Fahey (Shorewood) defeated Drew Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Lynnwood 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall; Shorewood 5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Juanita; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:45 p.m. at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland