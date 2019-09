Prep boys tennis: Mavs beat Oak Harbor 5-2

The Meadowdale Mavericks got past the visiting Oak Harbor Wildcats 5-2 in Wesco League non-conference boys tennis action on Monday at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Boys Tennis: Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, Sept. 16

Meadowdale 5 – Oak Harbor 2

Singles: Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Nick Krantz (Oak Harbor) 6-1, 6-3; Micah Franklin (Oak Harbor) defeated Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6; Ezra Franklin (Oak Harbor) defeated Zach White (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) defeated Ridgely Briddell (Oak Harbor) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Andy Kellam / Gunner Hall (Meadowdale) defeated Samuel Peek / Ethan Snell (Oak Harbor) 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2; Kric Kim / John O’Connell (Meadowdale) defeated Yugi Caballero / Kyle Brown (Oak Harbor) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Tristan Angeles / Daniel Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Jerome Dones / Isaac Brady (Oak Harbor) 6-3, 7-5

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1 overall; Oak Harbor 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Monroe; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Monroe High School