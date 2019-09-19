Prep boys tennis: Mavs defeat Monroe for 4th win of season

Just five matches into the 2019 boys tennis season, the Meadowdale Mavericks have four team victories after a 5-2 win over the Monroe Bearcats in a contest played Wednesday at Monroe High School.

All four Mavs’ singles players (Ben Fahey, Ylli Berisha, Zach White and Daniel Tameishi) captured their matches over Bearcat opponents to lead the team win.

Meadowdale will seek their fifth team victory of the year on Thursday, Sept. 19, when they travel to Mountlake Terrace to face the winless Hawks. First serves are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Meadowdale at Monroe, Sept. 18

Meadowdale 5 – Monroe 2

Singles: Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Noah Anderson (Monroe) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated Parker Butterfield (Monroe) 6-4, 7-6(5); Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated Caden Silvey (Monroe) 7-6(4), 6-4; Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) defeated Benson Boone (Monroe) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Brandon Lester / Nate Cain (Monroe) defeated Gunner Hall / Caleb Chun (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-4; Eric Kim / John O’Connell (Meadowdale) defeated Adam McCartney / Blake Fodge (Monroe) 6-4, 7-6(7); Colin Martin / Garrett Mann (Monroe) defeated Tristan Angeles / Daniel Lee (Meadowdale) 6-4, 6-4

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School