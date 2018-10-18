Prep boys tennis: Mavs, Royals compete in sub-district tourney

1 of 5

The boys tennis teams of Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale saw plenty of action during the two-day 3A District 1 South Division Sub-District Tournament held Tuesday and Wednesday at Jackson High School. But it was the E-W Warriors that walked away with the most impressive results.

E-W’s Will Molinaro breezed through his three tourney matches without losing a set and capturing the sub-district singles’ title. Molinaro defeated Shorewood’s Chris Comb 6-2, 6-3, Squalicum’s Thomas Synnott 6-0, 6-1 and Ferndale’s Tommy Lyons 6-1, 6-0 to claim the first-place trophy and qualify for the 3A District 1 Tournament October 23 and 24 in Arlington.

The Warriors will also be sending the doubles’ team of Drew Boland and Alec Matulka to the 3A District 1 tourney as the pair finished third at sub-districts. Boland and Matulka picked up four wins at the sub-district tournament to punch their ticket to districts.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles competition at next week’s 3A District 1 Tournament will qualify for the 3A state tournament scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Kennewick.

Prep Boys Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at 3A District 1 South Division Sub-District Boys Tennis Tournament, Oct. 16-17

Singles’ results (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale):

— Chris Combs (Shorewood) defeated Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-3 in loser-out match

— Zaid Khan (Shorecrest) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-0 in loser-out match

— Nick Bimel (Squalicum) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1 in loser-out match

— Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Gabe Cano (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-3, 6-1 in loser-out match

— Will Molinaro (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Chris Comb (Shorewood) 6-2, 6-3 in quarterfinal match

— Tyler Gettmann (Shorewood) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 6-3, 6-1 in quarterfinal match

— Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Nick Bimel (Squalicum) 6-3, 6-1 in loser-out match

— Will Molinaro (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Thomas Synnott (Squalicum) 6-0, 6-1 in semifinal match

— Thomas Synnott (Squalicum) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2 in consolation semifinal loser-out match

— Will Molinaro (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tommy Lyons (Ferndale) 6-1, 6-0 in final

Doubles’ results (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale):

— Micah Shaw / Trevor Slaughter (Ferndale) defeated Matt Hartono / Neema Shokri (Meadowdale) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in loser-out match

— Addison Shrock / Stefan Schweisow (Squalicum) defeated Richard Vo / Angelo Tran (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0 in loser-out match

— Bennett Vana / Ari Webb (Shorewood) defeated Kyle Perez / Xavier Sherette (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1 in loser-out match

— Jordan Megiveron / Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ian Bjornson / Marc Guzman (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0 in loser-out match

— Drew Boland / Alec Matulka (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Gabe Vogel / Micah Glesener (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-0 in loser-out match

— Bennett Vana / Ari Webb (Shorewood) defeated Jordan Megiveron / Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in quarterfinal match

— Drew Boland / Alec Matulka (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Addison Shrock / Stefan Schweisow (Squalicum) 6-2, 7-5 in quarterfinal match

— Jordan Megiveron / Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Eric West / Derek Zambrano (Ferndale) 6-4, 6-3 in loser-out match

— Andrew Counter / Steven Lin (Shorewood) defeated Drew Boland / Alec Matulka (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-3 in semifinal match

— Drew Boland / Alec Matulka (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jordan Megiveron / Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in consolation semifinal loser-out match

— Drew Boland / Alec Matulka (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Bennett Vana / Ari Webb (Shorewood) 6-3, 7-5(7-5) in 3rd/4th place consolation match

Next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Tennis Tournament, Tuesday & Wednesday, Oct. 23-24, 1 p.m. each day at Arlington High School

— By Doug Petrowski