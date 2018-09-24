Prep boys tennis: Mavs sweep Royals, 7-0

1 of 14

On a sunny Monday afternoon, the Lynnwood Royals boys tennis team played host to their cross-town rival, the Meadowdale Mavericks. The afternoon belonged to the visiting Mavs, who took the match 7-0.

Singles Matches

Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood)

6-2, 6-1

Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood)

6-3, 6-3

Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) defeated Jalen Francisco (Lynnwood)

6-0, 6-4

Kyle Perez (Meadowdale) defeated Renzo Gonzalez (Lynnwood)

6-0, 6-4

Doubles Matches

Ryan Secrest & Xavier Sherette (Meadowdale) defeated Phillip Bergfield & Sam Ruiz (Lynnwood)

6-2, 6-2

Matt Hartono & Neema Shokri (Meadowdale) defeated Minh Nguyen & Tim Shapel (Lynnwood)

6-3, 6-2

Lucas Lazaga & Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated Richard Vo & Angelo Tran (Lynnwood)

6-3, 6-2

–Story and photos by Scott Williams