Prep boys tennis: Monday’s wet weather postpones matches for all schools

The full slate of local prep boys tennis matches on Monday were washed out as showers over the previous 36 hours left courts too wet to compete on.

Dual matches involving Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace squads were all postponed; three matches were rescheduled for later this week while one may or may not get a new date later this season.

The Meadowdale versus Shorewood matchup has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Edmonds-Woodway versus Shorecrest and Lynnwood versus Archbishop Murphy matches will wait until Friday, Sept. 27 due to conflicts with Sept. 24 as a make-up date as both Shorecrest and Lynnwood already had matches slated on that date.

The Mountlake Terrace versus North Creek matchup has yet to be rescheduled; it is possible the contest may not get back on the schedule as it is a non-league affair and make-up dates can be difficult to arrange if weather causes more match postponements throughout the fall.

— By Doug Petrowski