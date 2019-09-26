Prep boys tennis: Royals fall to Scots

Despite a win in the No. 1 singles’ match, the Lynnwood Royals couldn’t keep pace with the deep Shorecrest Scots, falling to the Scots 6-1 in Wesco League boys tennis action on Wednesday.

Lynnwood’s Nico Desgrippes earned a victory over Shorecrest’s Ben Silber 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles competition, but it was the only win the Royals picked up in the dual match held at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood will be back on their home courts on Thursday, Sept. 26, when they host the winless Mountlake Terrace Hawks; first serves are set for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, Sept. 25

Shorecrest 6 – Lynnwood 1

Singles: Nico Desgrippes (Lynnwood) defeated Ben Silber (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-1; Zaid Khan (Shorecrest) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-4; Owen Pierce (Shorecrest) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-3; Matthew Gardiner (Shorecrest) defeated Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: John Burke / Tyler Keen (Shorecrest) defeated Richard Vo / Colby Hudson (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2; Carson Hart / Ben Wendt (Shorecrest) defeated Titus Yu / Sam Yu (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-3; Michael Carson / Nicholas King (Shorecrest) defeated Drew Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-3

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4 overall; Shorecrest 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School