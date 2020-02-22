Prep boys wrestling: Mav’s Krueger advances to Mat Classic semifinals; Lynnwood’s Moraga in consolation round

Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestlers finished day one of Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome this weekend in first place, leading the 3A division with 66 points. Meadowdale had one wrestler in the semifinals and one in consolation, while Lynnwood also had one in consolation.

Mt Spokane was in second place with 63, followed by Stanwood with 62.5. The Warriors advanced five wrestlers to the Saturday-morning semifinals and had two more in the consolation bracket.

Meadowdale’s Alex Krueger (285 lbs) advanced to the Saturday semifinals, while the Mavs’ Jin Lee (138) moved to the consolation quarterfinals. The Royals’ Georgino Moraga (152) also qualified to compete in the consolation quarterfinals.

Advancing to the semifinals for the Warriors were Ethan Nguyen (106), Baylor Denkinger (113), Reece LeCompte (120), and Alex Rapelje (138).

Edmonds-Woodway’s Vatoria Keyes (235) advanced to the semifinals in the girls division.

Every wrestler advancing to day 2, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, will place in state.

— By Mike Cooper