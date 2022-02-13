Prep boys wrestling regionals: Warriors finish 3rd, with 8 state bound; Hawk, Mav and Royal wrestlers also advance

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys wrestling team finished in third place with 162.5 points at the WIAA 3A Region 3 Wrestling Tournament held at Foss High School on Feb. 12. Auburn Riverside won the 20-team tournament with 180.5 points. Lynnwood was 13th, Meadowdale 14th and Mountlake Terrace 16th.
Anchored by championships from seniors Alex Rapelje at 152 and Alec Rust at 170, the Warriors advanced eight wrestlers to the state tournament. Also qualifying for state were Jacob Pahre 132, George Quintans 138, Liam Fitting 160, Justus Whitaker 170, Russel Hare 195 and Evan Gibbs 220.
Nathaniel Wilder of Lynnwood advanced to the finals at 145 before losing a rematch of the Wesco finals to Thomas Rhodes from Shorecrest by a 6-3 decision. Kayden Richman Myers also advanced to state for the Royals.
At 182, Saul Hernandez from Meadowdale advanced to the finals finishing second in a hard fought 5-3 decision to Navarre Dixon from Lincoln of Tacoma.
Seraphim Treperinas of Mountlake Terrace will advance to state at 113.
|
Team Scores
|
1
|
Auburn Riverside
|
180.5
|
2
|
Silas
|
171.5
|
3
|
Edmonds-Woodway
|
162.5
|
4
|
Lincoln (Tacoma)
|
131.5
|
5
|
Auburn
|
116.0
|
6
|
Todd Beamer
|
106.0
|
7
|
Spanaway Lake
|
100.0
|
8
|
Kent Meridian
|
94.5
|
9
|
Shorewood
|
91.0
|
10
|
Bonney Lake
|
80.0
|
11
|
Shorecrest
|
71.0
|
12
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
70.5
|
13
|
Lynnwood
|
70.0
|
14
|
Meadowdale
|
50.0
|
15
|
Kentlake
|
48.0
|
16
|
Mountlake Terrace
|
46.5
|
17
|
Lakes
|
39.5
|
18
|
Stadium
|
28.0
|
19
|
Auburn Mountainview
|
9.0
|
20
|
Mount Tahoma
|
6.0
Top 5 to state
106
-
1st Place – Alexander Richardson of Lincoln (Tacoma)
-
2nd Place – Chance Hanson of Auburn Riverside
-
3rd Place – Payton Eklund of Auburn Riverside
-
4th Place – Elyas Karimi of Kent Meridian
-
5th Place – Chase Cook of Kent Meridian
-
6th Place – Phillipe Ban of Lynnwood
1st Place Match
-
Alexander Richardson (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 22-0, Fr. over Chance Hanson (Auburn Riverside) 12-7, Fr. (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match
-
Payton Eklund (Auburn Riverside) 16-3, Fr. over Elyas Karimi (Kent Meridian) 17-8, So. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
-
Chase Cook (Kent Meridian) 17-9, Sr. over Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 4:13)
113
-
1st Place – Nicholas Richardson of Lincoln (Tacoma)
-
2nd Place – Samuel Aiken of Silas
-
3rd Place – Seraphim Treperinas of Mountlake Terrace
-
4th Place – George Fernandez of Shorecrest
-
5th Place – Sulaiman Nasseri of Thomas Jefferson
-
6th Place – Hilmy Burch of Meadowdale
1st Place Match
-
Nicholas Richardson (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 23-0, Fr. over Samuel Aiken (Silas) 18-4, So. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
-
Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) 24-6, Jr. over George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 18-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:41 (15-0))
5th Place Match
-
Sulaiman Nasseri (Thomas Jefferson) 15-7, Jr. over Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:07)
120
-
1st Place – Elijah Cater of Silas
-
2nd Place – Logan Heath of Spanaway Lake
-
3rd Place – Jose Luna of Stadium
-
4th Place – Juan Gallardo Luna of Auburn
-
5th Place – Joseph Martinez of Shorecrest
-
6th Place – Gibson Ayling of Auburn Riverside
1st Place Match
-
Elijah Cater (Silas) 24-0, Jr. over Logan Heath (Spanaway Lake) 18-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:49 (25-10))
3rd Place Match
-
Jose Luna (Stadium) 22-7, Sr. over Juan Gallardo Luna (Auburn) 21-4, Jr. (Fall 2:27)
5th Place Match
-
Joseph Martinez (Shorecrest) 20-7, Jr. over Gibson Ayling (Auburn Riverside) 15-11, Fr. (MD 11-3)
126
-
1st Place – Christopher Trevino of Thomas Jefferson
-
2nd Place – Emanuel Cater of Silas
-
3rd Place – Max Erickson of Auburn Riverside
-
4th Place – Quincy Laflin of Shorewood
-
5th Place – Ryan Mount of Bonney Lake
-
6th Place – Malachi Hashimoto of Mountlake Terrace
1st Place Match
-
Christopher Trevino (Thomas Jefferson) 23-0, Jr. over Emanuel Cater (Silas) 18-5, Fr. (Fall 4:29)
3rd Place Match
-
Max Erickson (Auburn Riverside) 11-2, Jr. over Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) 18-8, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
-
Ryan Mount (Bonney Lake) 8-8, Jr. over Malachi Hashimoto (Mountlake Terrace) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 4:00)
132
-
1st Place – Kayle Bearson of Thomas Jefferson
-
2nd Place – William Richardson of Lincoln (Tacoma)
-
3rd Place – Jacob Pahre of Edmonds-Woodway
-
4th Place – Blake Miller of Bonney Lake
-
5th Place – Jace Longmire of Auburn
-
6th Place – Alex Park of Auburn Riverside
1st Place Match
-
Kayle Bearson (Thomas Jefferson) 15-1, Jr. over William Richardson (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 25-1, Jr. (Dec 10-8)
3rd Place Match
-
Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-6, Sr. over Blake Miller (Bonney Lake) 18-5, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
-
Jace Longmire (Auburn) 19-7, So. over Alex Park (Auburn Riverside) 10-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:50 (15-0))
138
-
1st Place – Cole Cross of Auburn Riverside
-
2nd Place – George Quintans of Edmonds-Woodway
-
3rd Place – Cesar Veliz of Spanaway Lake
-
4th Place – Kayden Richman Myers of Lynnwood
-
5th Place – Caden Honeysett of Auburn
-
6th Place – Tyler Olson of Silas
1st Place Match
-
Cole Cross (Auburn Riverside) 18-0, Sr. over George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:22 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
-
Cesar Veliz (Spanaway Lake) 19-3, Sr. over Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 2:13)
5th Place Match
-
Caden Honeysett (Auburn) 23-5, Sr. over Tyler Olson (Silas) 19-7, Jr. (Fall 2:09)
145
-
1st Place – Thomas Rhodes of Shorecrest
-
2nd Place – Nathaniel Wilder of Lynnwood
-
3rd Place – Jackson Esemann of Kent Meridian
-
4th Place – Miguel Serrato of Todd Beamer
-
5th Place – Isaac VanHorn of Shorewood
-
6th Place – Joseph Coleman of Spanaway Lake
1st Place Match
-
Thomas Rhodes (Shorecrest) 26-0, Sr. over Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 23-3, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
-
Jackson Esemann (Kent Meridian) 25-10, So. over Miguel Serrato (Todd Beamer) 8-6, So. (TF-1.5 2:48 (19-2))
5th Place Match
-
Isaac VanHorn (Shorewood) 21-8, Jr. over Joseph Coleman (Spanaway Lake) 7-7, Jr. (Fall 3:17)
152
-
1st Place – Alex Rapelje of Edmonds-Woodway
-
2nd Place – Jermaine Broussard of Spanaway Lake
-
3rd Place – Yasar Faizi of Kent Meridian
-
4th Place – Clayton Nelson of Auburn
-
5th Place – Shay`den Howell of Silas
-
6th Place – Richard Baker of Lakes
1st Place Match
-
Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway) 29-1, Sr. over Jermaine Broussard (Spanaway Lake) 12-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:16 (20-4))
3rd Place Match
-
Yasar Faizi (Kent Meridian) 28-6, Jr. over Clayton Nelson (Auburn) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 4:38)
5th Place Match
-
Shay`den Howell (Silas) 20-8, Sr. over Richard Baker (Lakes) 12-12, So. (Fall 2:38)
160
-
1st Place – Julian Clemans of Todd Beamer
-
2nd Place – Preston Vannoy of Todd Beamer
-
3rd Place – Liam Fitting of Edmonds-Woodway
-
4th Place – Asadbek Nishanov of Kent Meridian
-
5th Place – Peter Grimm of Shorecrest
-
6th Place – Rixen Daley of Silas
1st Place Match
-
Julian Clemans (Todd Beamer) 15-3, Sr. over Preston Vannoy (Todd Beamer) 9-5, So. (Fall 2:11)
3rd Place Match
-
Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-7, Jr. over Asadbek Nishanov (Kent Meridian) 20-16, Sr. (Fall 2:24)
5th Place Match
-
Peter Grimm (Shorecrest) 18-6, So. over Rixen Daley (Silas) 8-7, Jr. (Fall 4:30)
170
-
1st Place – Alec Rust of Edmonds-Woodway
-
2nd Place – Collin Morrow of Auburn Riverside
-
3rd Place – Eddie Carter of Auburn
-
4th Place – Marcus Parra of Auburn
-
5th Place – Justus Whitaker of Edmonds-Woodway
-
6th Place – Koby Sedy of Mountlake Terrace
1st Place Match
-
Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 26-2, Sr. over Collin Morrow (Auburn Riverside) 18-8, Sr. (MD 16-4)
3rd Place Match
-
Eddie Carter (Auburn) 12-3, Sr. over Marcus Parra (Auburn) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 0:14)
5th Place Match
-
Justus Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway) 18-7, Sr. over Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace) 20-12, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
182
-
1st Place – Navarre Dixon of Lincoln (Tacoma)
-
2nd Place – Saul Hernandez of Meadowdale
-
3rd Place – Gabe Vasa of Auburn Riverside
-
4th Place – Carson Bailey of Lakes
-
5th Place – Sekou Bangoura of Todd Beamer
-
6th Place – Bolar Sodnombayar of Meadowdale
1st Place Match
-
Navarre Dixon (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 25-1, So. over Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) 16-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
-
Gabe Vasa (Auburn Riverside) 23-4, Jr. over Carson Bailey (Lakes) 17-4, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
-
Sekou Bangoura (Todd Beamer) 16-8, So. over Bolar Sodnombayar (Meadowdale) 6-13, Sr. (MD 10-0)
195
-
1st Place – Hunter Tibodeau of Shorewood
-
2nd Place – Charlie Larsen of Silas
-
3rd Place – David Peterson of Bonney Lake
-
4th Place – Adrian Ulugaono of Todd Beamer
-
5th Place – Russel Hare of Edmonds-Woodway
-
6th Place – Dawson Loudermilk of Kentlake
1st Place Match
-
Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood) 21-1, Jr. over Charlie Larsen (Silas) 23-1, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
-
David Peterson (Bonney Lake) 13-4, Jr. over Adrian Ulugaono (Todd Beamer) 15-7, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
-
Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-8, Sr. over Dawson Loudermilk (Kentlake) 10-9, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
220
-
1st Place – Sandor Buday of Silas
-
2nd Place – Dre Tarrant Sio-Fetaui of Lincoln (Tacoma)
-
3rd Place – Evan Gibbs of Edmonds-Woodway
-
4th Place – Erik Engstrom of Kentlake
-
5th Place – Gyumin Baek of Lynnwood
-
6th Place – Jhay Trinidad of Auburn
1st Place Match
-
Sandor Buday (Silas) 20-6, Jr. over Dre Tarrant Sio-Fetaui (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 19-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
-
Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-8, Sr. over Erik Engstrom (Kentlake) 20-6, Sr. (MD 15-7)
5th Place Match
-
Gyumin Baek (Lynnwood) 13-3, Sr. over Jhay Trinidad (Auburn) 11-5, Sr. (Fall 0:50)
285
-
1st Place – Nathan Pritchard of Auburn Riverside
-
2nd Place – Caden Loudermilk of Kentlake
-
3rd Place – Milan Johnson of Shorewood
-
4th Place – Burak Bowers of Bonney Lake
-
5th Place – Alhassane Bangoura of Todd Beamer
-
6th Place – J`bari Michaels of Silas
1st Place Match
-
Nathan Pritchard (Auburn Riverside) 8-0, Jr. over Caden Loudermilk (Kentlake) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
-
Milan Johnson (Shorewood) 14-8, Jr. over Burak Bowers (Bonney Lake) 16-5, So. (SV-1 5-3)
5th Place Match
-
Alhassane Bangoura (Todd Beamer) 7-4, Sr. over J`bari Michaels (Silas) 21-8, Jr. (Fall 4:04)
— By Mike Cooper
