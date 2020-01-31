Prep boys wrestling: Royals close out regular season with loss to Hawks

The Lynnwood Royals and Mountlake Terrace Hawks closed out their 2019-2020 boys wrestling regular season with a dual meet held Thursday at Lynnwood High School. The Hawks, with seven wrestlers earning pinfall victories, took the team win 52-25.

Next up for the Royals’ wrestlers will be the 3A KingCo/Wesco League South Conference Sub-Regionals set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at Juanita High School.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 30

Mountlake Terrace 52 – Lynnwood 25

106 — Seraphim Treperinas (Terrace) defeated Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:43

113 — Tommy Tran (Terrace) won by forfeit

120 — Jack Bode (Terrace) defeated Luis Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 2:57

126 — Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

132 — James Fletcher (Terrace) defeated Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :57

138 — Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Terrace) by pinfall, 3:56

145 — Jacob Arevalo (Terrace) defeated Coty Greene (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:26

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Arun Khou (Terrace) by major decision, 14-5

160 — Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) defeated Alex Williams (Terrace) by decision, 10-7

170 — Dylan Breuer (Terrace) defeated Adrian Morgan (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:40

182 — Garett Halcomb-Stackl (Terrace) defeated Diego Amos (Lynnwood) by major decision, 15-3

195 — Dylan White (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

220 — Edward Dodgin (Terrace) defeated Blake Reed-Hendersen (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:16

285 — Kadin Hixon (Terrace) defeated Elisha Abahanna (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:16

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-9 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-8 overall

Lynnwood next match: at the 3A KingCo/Wesco League South Conference Sub-Regionals; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at Juanita High School

— By Doug Petrowski