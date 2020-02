Meadowdale High School’s boys wrestling program had two state placers and Lynnwood had one at the WIAA’s Mat Classic state high school wrestling tournament held at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 21-22.

At 285 lbs, the Mavericks’ Alex Krueger advanced to the state finals by pinning all of his opponents. In the finals, Krueger placed second, losing to Jahvius Leui from Chief Sealth. The Mavs’ Jin Lee finished 5th at 138 lbs.

The Lynnwood Royals’ Georgino Moraga took 7th at 152 lbs.