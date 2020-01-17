Prep boys wrestling: Warriors dominate Mavericks in Thursday dual meet

With one of their most formidable squads in recent history, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors continued their strong 2019-2020 season with a 60-6 crushing victory over their closest rival, the Meadowdale Mavericks, in a Wesco League dual held Thursday at Meadowdale High School.

E-W won 13 of the 14 individual matches staged on Thursday; Meadowdale’s only victory came in the 285-lb classification with Alex Krueger winning by forfeit.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale, Jan. 16

Edmonds-Woodway 60 – Meadowdale 6

106 — Ethan Nguyen (E-W) defeated Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:49

113 — Baylor Denkinger (E-W) defeated Cy Dethlefs (Meadowdale) by pinfall, :43

120 — Reece LeCompte (E-W) defeated Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:24

126 — Jacob Pehre (E-W) won by forfeit

132 — Ousman Fatty (E-W) defeated Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:24

138 — George Quintans (E-W) defeated Jin Lee (Meadowdale) by decision, 5-1

145 — Alex Rapelje (E-W) defeated Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 3:27

152 — Howie Hare (E-W) defeated Tanner Queere (Meadowdale) by decision, 7-3

160 — Alec Rust (E-W) defeated Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) by decision, 3-1

170 — Russel Hare (E-W) defeated Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) by decision, 5-1

182 — John Christin-Eriksen (E-W) won by pinfall, 3:32 (opponent not reported)

195 — Evan Gibbs (E-W) defeated Joseph Williams (Meadowdale) by decision, 6-0

220 — George Kartono (E-W) defeated Adain Falin (Meadowdale) by decision, 9-4

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1 overall; Meadowdale 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-3 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at the Marysville-Premier Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 18; 9:30 a.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Meadowdale next meet: versus Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School