Prep boys wrestling: Warriors finish 4th in Edmonds Invitational; Terrace and Meadowdale wrestlers also place

Edmonds-Woodway High School had three wrestlers in the finals and two champions at the 25-team Edmonds Invitational Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 4. The Warriors finished fourth in the tournament, which was won by Selah. Mountlake Terrace took 14th place and Meadowdale finished 15th.

The Warriors’ Alex Rapelje won his title at 160 lbs by defeating Ethan Garza from Selah 7-3. Rapelje was voted the Bryce Cook Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.

At 182 lbs, Alec Rust scored a third-period fall against Gerald Schmidt from Selah to win his title for the Warriors. Rust pinned all five opponents he faced.

Other place winners for the Warriors included;

106, Cannon Kennard, 7th

138, Jacob Pahre, 6th

145, George Quintans, 4th

195, Russel Hare, 2nd

195, Justus Whitaker, 6th

220, Evan Gibbs, 6th

Placing for Mountlake Terrace were;

113, Seraphim Treperinas 2nd

132, Malachi Hashimoto 6th

152, James Fletcher 5th

170, Cody Sedy 8th

Placing for Meadowdale were;

113, Hilmy Burch 3rd

195, Saul Hernandez 3rd.

Edmonds-Woodway Assistant Coach Riley Stannard was voted by the coaches at the winner of the Mike Hanchett Coaches Sportsmanship Award.

— By Mike Cooper