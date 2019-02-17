Prep boys wrestling: Warriors finish 7th, Mavs 20th at Mat Classic

Edmonds-Woodway senior Grayson LeCompte finished second and five Warrior wrestlers earned medals at Mat Classic XXXl in Tacoma Saturday. EWHS earned a seventh-place team finish in the 3A tournament, which was won by Mt Spokane.

Meadowdale placed 20th and Lynnwood placed 21st in the tournament.

In the 126-pound-class final, Edmonds-Woodway’s LeCompte faced two-time champion and three-time finalist Clayton Gilliam from North Central. Gilliam scored early and defeated LeCompte by a 10-1 major decision.

“Grayson has been an outstanding leader for this group since the end of last season and really helped set the bar high for this group to follow his example,” said EWHS Coach Brian Alfi. “He did everything the right way and we are super proud of him and everything he was able to accomplish.

“He started off high school going 1-2 in the district tournament and finishes his career as one of the best wrestlers in school history as a three-time state placer,” Alfi added.

The 2018-19 season was a year of growth for the Warriors. “We’re still a little young, with 15 of the 19 state participants coming back again next year.” Alfi said.

1 of 4

Four other wrestlers placed for the Warriors, and all of them are coming back next year. At 120 lbs., freshman Alex Rapelje advanced to the consolation finals and took fourth place. Other placers were freshman Ethan Nguyen, seventh at 106, junior Howie Hare, seventh at 132, and sophomore George Kartono, 8th at 220.

Alfi praised the Warriors for the hard work and commitment. “This was a great group to work with all season, the way they drill and work during practice was really impressive,” he said. “Their focus in the room was really unmatched. Being in first to third (place) most of day one, our guys got a taste of what it felt like to be in the team race.”

Meadowdale had two state medalists and placed 20th in the 59-team 3A division. Placing for Meadowdale were Jinho Lee, sixth at 126, and Alex Kruger, sixth at 285. Kruger advanced to the semifinals before losing.

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace at the WIAA Mat Classic XXXI, Feb. 15-16 at the Tacoma Dome

3A boys’ team scores (top 20 and Lynnwood):

Mt. Spokane 235.5 Bethel 154 Yelm 151.5 Kelso 139 Kamiakin 134.5 Bonney Lake 122 Edmonds-Woodway 117.5 North Central 112 Prairie 94.5 (tie) Marysville-Pilchuck 90 (tie) Mountain View (Vancouver) 90 Peninsula 88 Stanwood 79 Southridge (Kennewick) 78.5 O’Dea 77 Rogers (Spokane) 71 Lincoln (Tacoma) 61.5 Hermiston (Hermiston, OR) 60 Gig Harbor 58 Meadowdale 52 (tie) Lynnwood 9

2A boys’ team scores (top 10 and Mountlake Terrace):

Toppenish 310 Orting 208 Othello 165 Burlington-Edison 108.5 W.F. West 93 Selah 85.5 Ephrata 81 Black Hills 72 Blaine 65 Ellensburg 63.5 (tie) Mountlake Terrace 5

3A boys’ individual results (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood):

— Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 126-pound weight class, 4-1 in five matches

— Alexander Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in 120-pound weight class, 5-2 in seven matches

— Jinho Lee (Meadowdale), 6th place in 126-pound weight class, 5-3 in eight matches

— Alex Kruger (Meadowdale), 6th place in 285-pound weight class, 3-3 in six matches

— Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th place in 106-pound weight class, 4-2 in six matches

— Howard Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th place in 132-pound weight class, 4-2 in six matches

— George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th place in 220-pound weight class, 3-3 in six matches

— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 106-pound weight class, 2-2 in four matches

— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 113-pound weight class, 2-2 in four matches

— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 113-pound weight class, 2-2 in four matches

— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 145-pound weight class, 2-2 in four matches

— Thomas Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway), 152-pound weight class, 2-2 in four matches

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 170-pound weight class, 2-2 in four matches

— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), 120-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 120-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), 120-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 132-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway), 138-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 145-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood), 145-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), 160-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Christian Simpson (Edmonds-Woodway), 170-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Joshua Brown (Edmonds-Woodway), 182-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood), 220-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale), 285-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood), 285-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale), 106-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Tanner Queree (Meadowdale), 138-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— John Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway), 160-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Ethan Davis (Edmonds-Woodway), 160-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Charlie Vanhorn (Edmonds-Woodway), 170-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Luke Walker (Edmonds-Woodway), 182-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Chaucey Gantt (Meadowdale), 195-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Tyler Paul (Meadowdale), 285-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

— Elisha Abuhanna (Lynnwood), 285-pound weight class, 0-2 in two matches

2A boys’ individual results (Mountlake Terrace):

— Jaice Jones, 170-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— Pedro Hernandez, 132-pound weight class, 1-2 in three matches

— By Mike Cooper