Prep boys wrestling: Warriors in 3rd place, Mavs 17th after day one of Mat Classic

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys wrestling team finished day one of Mat Classic XXXl in Tacoma in third place as a team and advanced nine wrestlers to Saturday morning’s quarter finals.
Mt. Spokane leads after day one with 84 points, followed by Yelm with 82 and EW with 75. The Warriors were in first place after the early rounds of wrestling, trading the lead with Mt Spokane and Yelm throughout the day. Meadowdale is in 17th place with two wrestlers in the quarterfinals and two still alive in consolation.
Advancing to the quarterfinals for the Warriors are:
106 lbs – Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte
113 – Baylor Denkinger, Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah
120 – Alexander Rapelje
126 – Grayson LeCompte
132 – Howard Hare
152 – Thomas Christin-Eriksen
220 – George Kartono
Advancing to quarterfinals for the Mavericks are:
Saul Hernandez – 170
Alex Kruger – 285
Also advancing to day two for the Mavericks are:
JinHo Lee – 126
Thaddeus Gonzalez – 145
— By Mike Cooper