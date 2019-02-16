Prep boys wrestling: Warriors in 3rd place, Mavs 17th after day one of Mat Classic

1 of 3

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys wrestling team finished day one of Mat Classic XXXl in Tacoma in third place as a team and advanced nine wrestlers to Saturday morning’s quarter finals.

Mt. Spokane leads after day one with 84 points, followed by Yelm with 82 and EW with 75. The Warriors were in first place after the early rounds of wrestling, trading the lead with Mt Spokane and Yelm throughout the day. Meadowdale is in 17th place with two wrestlers in the quarterfinals and two still alive in consolation.

Advancing to the quarterfinals for the Warriors are:

106 lbs – Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte

113 – Baylor Denkinger, Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah

120 – Alexander Rapelje

126 – Grayson LeCompte

132 – Howard Hare

152 – Thomas Christin-Eriksen

220 – George Kartono

Advancing to quarterfinals for the Mavericks are:

Saul Hernandez – 170

Alex Kruger – 285

Also advancing to day two for the Mavericks are:

JinHo Lee – 126

Thaddeus Gonzalez – 145

— By Mike Cooper