Prep cheer: Royals take second place in state 3A cheerleading championships

The Lynnwood Royals and Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ cheer squads took their place in the spotlight at the 2020 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships on Friday.
The Royals earned a second-place trophy in the 3A Medium Non-Tumbling competition at the event, scoring a 70.5 for their routine. Lynnwood was beat out by Oak Harbor for the category’s championship by just 1.75 points.
Mountlake Terrace took fourth place in the competitive 1A/2A/3A Small Game Day division. The Hawks scored 72.75 points as category runner-up Gig Harbor earned a score 76 while third-place Sultan scored 73 points.
More than 100 cheer squads competed at the two-day state championships held at Battle Ground High School just northeast of Vancouver, Wash.
2020 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships, Feb. 7-8, team scores (Edmonds School District teams)
3A Medium Non-Tumbling:
- Oak Harbor 72.25
- Lynnwood 70.5
- Ballard (red) 61.25
- Ingraham 61
- Stadium 58.75
- Nathan Hale 52.5
1A/2A/3A Small Game Day
- Capital 87.75
- Gig Harbor 76
- Sultan 73
- Mountlake Terrace 72.75
- Sedro-Woolley 65.5
- Cascade Christian 63.75