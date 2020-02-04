Prep cheer: Royals to compete in state cheerleading championships this weekend

The Lynnwood Royals’ cheer squad is heading to southwest Washington this week for the 2020 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships.

The event is being held at Battle Ground High School, just northeast of Vancouver. Lynnwood is will perform on Friday, Feb. 7, on the first day of the two-day state championships. The team is scheduled to hit the performance mats at 6:45 p.m.

The Royals are one of six teams in the 3A Non-Tumbling Medium category – other competing squads are from Ingraham, Stadium, Nathan Hale, Ballard and Oak Harbor high schools.

This is Lynnwood’s fifth straight appearance at the state championships.

Friday’s Day 1 competition at state begins with Ingraham performing at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for Friday’s session are $7 for adults and $5 for students with valid ASB cards, military personnel and seniors 62 years of age and older.

Lynnwood Royals’ cheer squad state finishes (past four years)

2019 — 2nd place in the 2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium category

2018 — 7th place in the 2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Medium category

2017 — 3rd place in the 3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large category

2016 — 6th place in the 2A/1A/2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Small category