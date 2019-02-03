Prep cheerleading: Royals 2nd, Mavs 4th in state tourney

The cheer squads of Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High Schools gave it their all Saturday in performances at the WIAA State Cheerleading Tournament held at Battle Ground High School in SW Washington.

The Lynnwood Royals earned the highest score of the three local teams with a 69, good enough for second place in the 2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium division of the state competition. The Royals finished less than two points behind the division state champion Steilacoom Sentinels.

The Meadowdale Mavericks received a 65 from the judges for their state tournament performance, good enough for fourth place in the 2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium division.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks picked up a fourth-place finish in the 1A/2A Non-Tumbling Small division with a score of 57.5.

Prep Cheer: Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace at WIAA State Cheerleading Tournament, Feb. 1-2

2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium team scores:

Steilacoom 70.75 Lynnwood 69 Toppenish 67.75 Meadowdale 65 Mountainview 43.25

1A/2A Non-Tumbling Small team scores: