Prep cross country: Mavs girls place first, boys second in three-team meet

Sonja Amy, Jordan Leith and Deklund DeBell led the way for the Meadowdale Mavericks cross country squads as the Mavs hosted a three-team meet at Lynndale Park Wednesday.

Amy and Leith finished first and second respectively in the girls race as the Lady Mavs outran the Shorewood Thunderbirds and the Kamiak Knights and finished first in the girls team scoring with 37 points. The Thunderbirds placed second with 39 points while the Knights finished in third with 52 points.

DeBell won the boys race over the 4,500-meter course to help the Mavs finish second in the boys team scoring. Kamiak easily captured the boys team first-place prize with 26 points.

To view all the results from the three-team meet, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=157556&show=all.

Prep Cross Country: Meadowdale vs. Shorewood, Kamiak; Oct. 2 (4,500 meters at Lyndale Park)

Boys team scores:

Kamiak 26 Meadowdale 50 Shorewood 52

Meadowdale boys finishers:

— Deklund DeBell, 1st place (16:05)

— Lance Broderhausen, 6th place (16:45)

— Simon Gezai, 7th place (16:50)

— TJ North, 18th place (17:33)

— Casey Cuprynski, 24th place (18:06)

— Noah Kiewicz, 26th place (18:46)

— Evik Amy, 27th place (19:01)

— Sam Michael, 28th place (19:36)

— Luke Muszala, 29th place (19:36)

Girls team scores:

Meadowdale 37 Shorewood 39 Kamiak 52

Meadowdale girls finishers:

— Sonja Amy, 1st place (20:11)

— Jordan Leith, 2nd place (20:37)

— Anne Iliff, 5th place (20:57.9)

— Clara Schmidt, 14th place (22:01)

— Julia Meas, 18th place (23:02)

— Ally Engel, 21st place (23:46)

— Jadey Ong, 22nd place (24:00)

— Ashley Chung, 23rd place (24:01)

— Sesley Love, 24th place (24:04)

— Sidney Wright, 26th place (24:11)

— Kahlan Fleiger-Holmes, 29th place (24:27)

— Sadie Galloway, 33rd place (25:28)

— Kesley Love, 34th place (25:35)

— Tresley Love, 38th place (26:23)

— Nicole Brunette, 40th place (26:32)

— Maya Dailer, 42nd place (26:42)

— Anna Young, 43rd place (27:37)

Meadowdale next meet: at the Nike Twilight Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville