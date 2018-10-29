Prep cross country: Lynnwood’s Micah Murphy qualifies for 3A state championships

Local high school runners represented the Edmonds School District quite well on Saturday as both team and individual district titles were won at the Northwest District B/1A/2A/3A/4A Cross Country Championships at South Whidbey High School.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors won the 3A boys team title, edging out the Arlington Eagles by just six points. By winning the 3A district championship, E-W will send all seven of their district meet runners to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Pasco.

The Warriors’ Deyago Peraza won the 3A boys individual trophy, edging out teammate Dylan Hartono with a time of 16:07.87 over the 5,000 meter course at South Whidbey. Hartono took second place in the 3A boys race with a time of 16:09.65 while E-W’s Lucas Lacambra finished fourth among the 98 runners with a mark of 16:22.70.

The other Warrior runners who will be part of E-W’s entry at the state meet will be Grant Christian, Jacob Willcox, Josiah Ponton and Kalevi Paavola.

Lynnwood’s Micah Murphy will also make the trip to Pasco on Saturday as the junior finished 19th in the 3A district race in a time of 17:01.77.

The Edmonds-Woodway girls team qualified for the 3A state girls race by placing second in Saturday’s district competition. The Lady Warriors were led by Alyssa Hershey and Stephanie Wroblewski, who placed third and fourth in the 3A girls district race. Joining them for the state meet in Pasco will be teammates Jemma Willcox, Ellie Gard, Kaitlynn Rust, Olivia Meader-Yetter and Pressley Denkinger.

In the 2A district competition, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks ran to a third-place team finish and qualified its seven-member squad for the 2A state meet on Nov. 3. Terrace’s Alex Williams won the district 2A boys race with a time of 16:34.38 to take the 2A individual title; teammate Jaden Lofrese earned fourth place with a mark of 16:51.60.

Joining Williams and Lofrese at the state meet will be Hawks’ Josh Beam, Ivan Moulton, Tymothy Harris, Allen Hutmacher and Kai Hinch.

Two Lady Hawks earned finishes at districts that will send them to the state meet on Saturday; Alexandria Gill-More and Simone Davison both placed in the top 28 runners among the 82 2A district competitors. Gill-More finished 21st while Davison grabbed 28th.

The WIAA State Cross Country Championship Meet takes place on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. The opening ceremonies begin at 9:15 a.m. with racing slated to start at 9:30 a.m.

For all the results from the Northwest District B/1A/2A/3A/4A Cross Country Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/147557/results.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at Northwest District B/1A/2A/3A/4A Cross Country Championships, Oct. 27 (5,000 meters, South Whidbey High School)

3A Boys team scores (top three qualify for state meet):

Edmonds-Woodway 38 Arlington 44 Snohomish 115 Shorewood 128 Shorecrest 138 Squalicum 185 Stanwood 228 Oak Harbor 242 Marysville-Getchell 256 Lynnwood 283 Meadowdale 297 Marysville-Pilchuck 309 Ferndale 323 Everett 367

3A Girls team scores (top three qualify for state meet):

Snohomish 76 Edmonds-Woodway 82 Arlington 97 Shorecrest 103 Squalicum 143 Shorewood 166 Everett 187 Marysville-Getchell 197 Lynnwood 228 Oak Harbor 232 Stanwood 243 Meadowdale 318 Marysville-Pilchuck 345

2A Boys team scores (top four qualify for state meet):

Sehome 56 Liberty 80 Mountlake Terrace 81 Sammamish 98 Lynden 115 Cedarcrest 152 Anacortes 166 Bellingham 189 Lakewood 236 Sedro-Woolley 247 Burlington-Edison 298 Archbishop Murphy 381 Blaine 383

2A Girls team scores (top four qualify for state meet):

Cedarcrest 66 Bellingham 72 Sehome 78 Liberty 98 Burlington-Edison 120 Lakewood 146 Anacortes 162 Mountlake Terrace 211 Blaine 255 Lynden 278 Sedro-Woolley 301

Top 3A Boys individual finishes – state meet qualifiers (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood):

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:07.87 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:09.65 Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:22.70 Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:40.49 Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:41.65 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 17:01.77 Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:10.78 Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:17.76

Top 3A Girls individual finishes – state meet qualifiers (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood):

Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:34.50 Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:42.01 Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:03.44 Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:44.15 Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:56.73 Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:51.55 Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:57.55

Top 2A Boys individual finishes – state meet qualifiers (Mountlake Terrace):

Alex Williams, 16:34.38 Jaden Lofrese, 16:51.60 Josh Beam, 17:08.39 Ivan Moulton, 17:15.21 Tymothy Harris, 18:06.05 Allen Hutmacher, 18:21.71 Kai Hinch, 18:37.31

Top 2A Girls individual finishes – state meet qualifiers (Mountlake Terrace):

Alexandria Gill-More, 21:18.44 Simone Davison, 21:31.62

— By Doug Petrowski