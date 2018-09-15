Prep cross country: Mavericks compete at South Whidbey Invitational

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks competed at the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational on Saturday with the Warriors showing just why they are one of the top-ranked 3A cross country teams in the state.

E-W won both the boys and girls team competitions in the event’s Division 1 races. The Warrior boys finished 30 points ahead of their closest competition, the Arlington Eagles; the E-W girls topped the second place Lake Stevens Vikings by 20 points.

Deyago Peraza, Dylan Hartono and Lucas Lacambra finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in the 5,000 meter boys Division 1 race to pace the E-W boys team.

The Warrior girls — Stephanie Wroblewski, Alyssa Hershey, Ellie Gard and Kaitlynn Rust — placed four runners in the top nine of the girls Division 1 race.

Meadowdale’s top individual runners were Deklund DeBell for the boys’ squad and Sonja Amy for the Mav girls.

To view all the results from the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/144116/results#395

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, Sept. 15 (5,000 Meters, South Whidbey High School)

Team scores (boys’ varsity Division 1):

Edmonds-Woodway 47

Arlington 77

Jackson 93

Lake Stevens 108

Franklin 149

Roosevelt 183

Shorewood 186

Shorecrest 192

Squalicum 251

Mt. Vernon 255

Oak Harbor 271

Cascade 351

Meadowdale 359

Stanwood 364

Team scores (girls’ varsity Division 1):

Edmonds-Woodway 31

Lake Stevens 51

Jackson 83

Arlington 94

Shorewood 169

Roosevelt 186

Cascade 196

Oak Harbor 208

Mt. Vernon 223

Squalicum 240

Franklin 265

Stanwood 299

Meadowdale 341

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale boys’ top-five finishes:

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:04.19

Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:09.25

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:24.50

Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:46.73

Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:20.41

Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale), 18:22.10

Lance Broderhausen (Meadowdale), 18:59.29

Andy Burk (Meadowdale), 19:18.16

Cooper Steed (Meadowdale), 19:40.40

Thomas Stancik (Meadowdale), 19:40.67

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale girls’ top-five finishes:

Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:37.81

Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:02.84

Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:16.68

Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:30.86

Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:51.95

Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 22:46.37

Clara Schmidt (Meadowdale), 23:51.61

Ellie Lynch (Meadowdale), 26:00.30

Maya Dailer (Meadowdale), 26:12.41

Kahlan Fleiger-Holmes (Meadowdale), 27:10.49

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: versus Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Sept. 19, 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale next meet: versus Arlington, Cascade, Glacier Peak; Wednesday, Sept. 19, 3:15 p.m. at Valley View Middle School in Snohomish

— By Doug Petrowski