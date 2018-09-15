Prep cross country: Mavericks compete at South Whidbey Invitational

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks competed at the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational on Saturday with the Warriors showing just why they are one of the top-ranked 3A cross country teams in the state.
E-W won both the boys and girls team competitions in the event’s Division 1 races. The Warrior boys finished 30 points ahead of their closest competition, the Arlington Eagles; the E-W girls topped the second place Lake Stevens Vikings by 20 points.
Deyago Peraza, Dylan Hartono and Lucas Lacambra finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in the 5,000 meter boys Division 1 race to pace the E-W boys team.
The Warrior girls — Stephanie Wroblewski, Alyssa Hershey, Ellie Gard and Kaitlynn Rust — placed four runners in the top nine of the girls Division 1 race.
Meadowdale’s top individual runners were Deklund DeBell for the boys’ squad and Sonja Amy for the Mav girls.
To view all the results from the South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/144116/results#395
Prep Cross Country: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at South Whidbey – Carl Westling Invitational, Sept. 15 (5,000 Meters, South Whidbey High School)
Team scores (boys’ varsity Division 1):
Edmonds-Woodway 47
Arlington 77
Jackson 93
Lake Stevens 108
Franklin 149
Roosevelt 183
Shorewood 186
Shorecrest 192
Squalicum 251
Mt. Vernon 255
Oak Harbor 271
Cascade 351
Meadowdale 359
Stanwood 364
Team scores (girls’ varsity Division 1):
Edmonds-Woodway 31
Lake Stevens 51
Jackson 83
Arlington 94
Shorewood 169
Roosevelt 186
Cascade 196
Oak Harbor 208
Mt. Vernon 223
Squalicum 240
Franklin 265
Stanwood 299
Meadowdale 341
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale boys’ top-five finishes:
Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:04.19
Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:09.25
Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:24.50
Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:46.73
Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:20.41
Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale), 18:22.10
Lance Broderhausen (Meadowdale), 18:59.29
Andy Burk (Meadowdale), 19:18.16
Cooper Steed (Meadowdale), 19:40.40
Thomas Stancik (Meadowdale), 19:40.67
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale girls’ top-five finishes:
Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:37.81
Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:02.84
Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:16.68
Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:30.86
Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:51.95
Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 22:46.37
Clara Schmidt (Meadowdale), 23:51.61
Ellie Lynch (Meadowdale), 26:00.30
Maya Dailer (Meadowdale), 26:12.41
Kahlan Fleiger-Holmes (Meadowdale), 27:10.49
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: versus Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens, Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Sept. 19, 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace
Meadowdale next meet: versus Arlington, Cascade, Glacier Peak; Wednesday, Sept. 19, 3:15 p.m. at Valley View Middle School in Snohomish
— By Doug Petrowski