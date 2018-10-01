Prep cross country: Royals, Mavs compete in Saturday contests

High school cross country runners from the Edmonds School District trekked to three prestigious meets throughout the Pacific Northwest on Saturday to compete against elite runners from up and down the West Coast.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors brought home the most impressive performance from the weekend, a second place in the boys team competition at the Nike Twilight Invitational in Marysville. Lucas Lacambra, Dylan Hartono and Deyago Peraza finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the varsity 3A/4A race to lead E-W to the runner-up trophy.

In other results from the event, the Warrior girls placed 12th, the Lynnwood Royals girls finished 24th, the Meadowdale Maverick boys earned 30th and the Meadowdale girls placed 31st.

At the Nike Portland XC, the Lynnwood boys ran to a 17th place team finish. Junior Micah Murphy led the Royals by finishing third among 240 runners in the Division 3 race at the event.

In Yakima, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys squad finished fourth at the Sunfair Invitational, billed as the largest high school cross country meet in the Pacific Northwest with more than 2,000 competitors. The Terrace girls squad was comprised of three runners (Alexandria Gill-More, Lindee Cutler and Reed Lyon), not enough to register a team score at the event.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood at the Nike Twilight Invitational, Sept. 29 (5,000 meters, Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville)

Boys team results:

1. Jesuit (Portland, OR) 63

2. Edmonds-Woodway 87

3. Martin Luther King (Riverside, CA) 102

4. Arlington 164

5. Glacier Peak 201

6. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, CA) 216

7. Interlake 216

8. Lake Stevens 218

9. Newport (Bellevue, WA) 255

10. Bainbridge 290

11. Meridian (Meridian, ID) 326

12. Skyline 365

13. Roosevelt (Seattle, WA) 379

14. Kamiak 384

15. Woodinville 406

16. Kentlake 435

17. Kentridge 462

18. Monroe 505

19. Eastlake 519

20. Kentwood 552

21. Kelso 574

22. Mercer Island 601

23. Squalicum 614

24. Marysville-Getchell 662

25. Decatur 674

26. Kent Meridian 730

27. Marysville-Pilchuck 754

28. Cascade 782

29. Auburn 796

30. Meadowdale 863

Girls team results:

1. Jesuit (Portland, OR) 46

2. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, CA) 65

3. Glacier Peak 115

4. St. Mary’s Academy (Portland, OR) 120

5. Lake Stevens 193

6. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) 213

7. Skyline 252

8. Newport (Bellevue, WA) 277

9. Kamiak 287

10. Martin Luther King (Riverside, CA) 314

11. Eastlake 317

12. Edmonds-Woodway 317

13. Arlington 326

14. Woodinville 336

15. Meridian (Meridian, ID) 349

16. Interlake 503

17. Squalicum 509

18. Mercer Island 523

19. Marysville-Getchell 557

20. Roosevelt (Seattle, WA) 564

21. Cascade 571

22. Bainbridge 577

23. Enumclaw 594

24. Lynnwood 598

25. Kentridge 635

26. Kentlake 667

27. Monroe 701

28. Decatur 798

29. Kelso 836

30. Auburn 863

31. Meadowdale 929

32. Kentwood 929

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale boys finishers:

4. Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:40.20

5. Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:42.80

6. Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:44.10

35. Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:30.50

37. Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:30.70

54. Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:49.20

94. John Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:16.90

144. Lance Broderhausen (Meadowdale), 18:07.00

173. Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 18:36.30

176. Cooper Steed (Meadowdale), 18:39.90

195. Thomas Stancik (Meadowdale), 19:33.10

199. Casey Cuprynski (Meadowdale), 19:41.20

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood girls finishers:

18. Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:06.20

27. Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:22.70

40. Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:04.90

62. Christian Savenkova (Lynnwood), 20:34.00

88. Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:14.40

119. Jenna Miller (Lynnwood), 21:59.10

144. Eya Tunkara (Lynnwood), 22:37.30

146. Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood), 22:42.40

147. Ester Himmelfarb (Lynnwood), 22:42.70

155. Erin Francisco (Edmonds-Woodway), 22:57.50

158. Clara Schmidt (Meadowdale), 23:12.00

186. Karla Navarro (Lynnwood), 24:11.20

197. Kahlan Fleiger-Holmes (Meadowdale), 24:44.10

200. Maya Dailer (Meadowdale), 25:09.60

203. Ellie Lynch (Meadowdale), 25:24.40

209. Sidney Wright (Meadowdale), 26:24.00

211. Elena Schmidt (Meadowdale), 26:30.50

216. Trinity Lynch (Meadowdale), 27:38.30

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: versus Lynnwood, Shorewood, Cascade, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek

Meadowdale next meet: versus Mountlake Terrace, Marysville-Getchell, Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at Lyndale Park in Lynnwood

Lynnwood next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Cascade, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek

Prep Cross Country: Lynnwood at the Nike Portland XC, Sept. 29 (5,000 meters, Portland Meadows Race Track in Portland, OR)

Boys team results (Division 3):

1. Medical Lake 126

2. Mt. Rainier 147

3. Ridgefield 171

4. South Salem 183

5. Northwest (Seattle, WA) 194

6. Hockinson 262

7. Wenatchee 274

8. Stayton (Stayton, OR) 290

9. Glencoe (Hillsboro, OR) 292

10. Riverside (Chattaroy, WA) 298

11. St. Stephen’s Academy (Beaverton,OR) 329

12. La Salle Prep (Milwaukie, OR) 335

13. Westside Christian (Tigard, OR) 343

14. St. Helens 374

15. Scappoose (Scappoose, OR) 377

16. Columbia River 397

17. Lynnwood 427

18. Sweet Home (Sweet Home, OR) 453

19. Life Christian Academy (Tacoma, WA) 508

20. Astoria 525

21. Mountainside (Beaverton, OR) 526

22. Sprague 547

23. Archbishop Murphy 603

24. Hillsboro 643

25. Horizon Christian (Tualatin, OR) 656

26. McKay (Salem, OR) 703

27. Estacade (Estacada, OR) 707

28. Pendleton 720

29. Cedar Tree Classical Christian (Ridgefield, WA) 735

30. Union 758

31. Oregon Episcopal (Portland, OR) 765

32. Gresham 767

33. Liberty (Madera, CA) 875

34. Trinity Academy (Portland, OR) 966

35. Neah-Kah-Nie (Rockaway Beach, OR) 974

Lynnwood boys finishers:

3. Micah Murphy, 16:52.20

54. Matthew Mason, 18:02.30

83. Jacob Potter, 18:25.20

145. Daxtyn Castagnetta, 19:22.70

166. Fernando Linan, 19:44.70

171. Anthony Chambers, 19:49.80

205. Raphael Miranda, 20:36.50

Lynnwood next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Cascade, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at the Sunfair Invitational, Sept. 29 (3 miles, Franklin Park in Yakima)

Boys team results:

1. Kamiakin 9

2. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, ID) 21

3. South Kitsap 38

4. Mountlake Terrace 48

5. Southridge 52

6. Eisenhower (Yakima, WA) 56

7. West Valley (Yakima, WA 56

8. Eastmont 60

9. Northwest Christian (Lacey, WA) 64

10. Lakeside (Nine Mile, WA) 65

11. Canby (Canby, OR) 77

12. Selah 81

13. Moses Lake 82

14. Black Hills (Black Hills, WA) 83

15. South Whidbey 93

16. Lynden 95

17. Bellingham 107

18. Lakes (Lakewood, WA) 123

19. Seton Catholic (Vancouver, WA) 130

20. Kennedy Catholic (Burien, WA) 130

Mountlake Terrace boys finishers:

Jaden Lofrese, 12th in Flight #7 (16:42.35)

Alex Williams, 5th in Flight #6 (16:45.02)

Josh Beam, 4th in Flight #5 (16:56.67)

Ivan Moulton, 6th in Flight #4 (17:21.99)

Tymothy Harris, 10th in Flight #3 (18:16.80)

Allen Hutmacher, 6th in Flight #2 (17:55.80)

Jackson Marrott, 9th in Flight #1 (18:25.10)

Mountlake Terrace girls finishers:

Alexandria Gill-More, 3rd in Flight #3 (21:42.42)

Lindee Cutler, 17th in Flight #2 (24:20.31)

Reed Lyon, 18th in Flight #1 (25:43.75)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Marysville-Getchell, Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 3, 3:45 p.m. at Lyndale Park in Lynnwood

–By Doug Petrowski