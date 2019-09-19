Prep cross country: Royals’ Murphy takes first in Wednesday meet

Running on his home course, Lynnwood High School senior Micah Murphy took first place in the boys varsity race to lead the Royals in a five-team cross country meet held Wednesday at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood.

Murphy covered the 2.43-mile course in 12:46.30, nearly eight seconds faster than his closest competitor in the field, Glacier Peak’s Elijah Lopez.

The Grizzlies went on to take the top spot in the boys’ team standings; Lynnwood finished in second place among the five teams at the meet.

On the girls’ side, senior Christina Savenkova cross the line in third place as the top Lynnwood runner. The Lady Royals placed second as a team behind Glacier Peak.

Prep Cross Country: Lynnwood vs. Glacier Peak, Archbishop Murphy, Mariner, Cascade; Sept. 18 (2.43 miles at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood)

Boys team scores:

Glacier Peak 26 Lynnwood 40 Mariner 66 Cascade 101 Archbishop Murphy (no qualifying score)

Girls team scores:

Glacier Peak 18 Lynnwood 52 Mariner 68 Cascade 87 Archbishop Murphy (no qualifying score)

Lynnwood top boys’ finishers:

— Micah Murphy, 1st place (12:46.30)

— Daxtyn Castagnetta, 5th place (13:35.70)

— Matthew Mason, 9th place (13:39.80)

— Anthony Chambers, 12th place (14:04.50)

— Dylan McConnell, 16th place (14:16.80)

— Musa Camara, 17th place (14:18.50)

— Jacob Potter, 18th place (14:23.90)

Lynnwood top girls’ finishers:

— Christina Savenkova, 3rd place (15:22.80)

— Gergana Georgiev, 10th place (16:49.30)

— Eya Tunkara, 12th place (17:05.80)

— Kathryn Potter, 13th place (17:07.70)

— Ester Himmelfarb, 14th place (17:26.20)

— Rachel Elliott, 15th place (17:30.00)

— Donna Marie Harris, 16th place (17:53.50)

Lynnwood next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Cascade, Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:45 p.m. at McCollum County Park in Mill Creek

— By Doug Petrowski