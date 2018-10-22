Prep cross country: Warrior boys second, girls fifth in Wesco League meet

Runners from Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale were among the hundreds of high school athletes that competed in the Wesco League Cross Country Championship Meet held Oct. 20 at Lakewood High School in Arlington.

Behind the senior trio of Deyago Peraza, Dylan Hartono and Lucas Lacambra, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors placed second among the 23 squads that ran in the boys varsity 5,000 meter race. Perara, Hartono and Lucambra finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively among the 196 runners in the boys race.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys squad placed 10th in the team standings, Lynnwood earned 17th place and Meadowdale placed 22nd.

In the girls team results, the Warriors took home fifth place among 22 squads; Alyssa Hershey and Stephanie Wroblewski finished ninth and 10th to pace E-W in the field of 173 runners.

Lynnwood grabbed 15th place in the girls team standings, Terrace finished 20th and Meadowdale ended up in 21st place.

To view all the results from the Wesco League Cross Country Championship Meet, click

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/146448/results.

The four Edmonds School District teams will next compete for at the Northwest District Championship Meet on Saturday, Oct. 27, at South Whidbey High School. Berths to the state championship meet will be on the line as races begin at 10 a.m.

Prep Cross Country: Wesco League Championship Meet, Oct. 20 (5,000 meters, Lakewood High School)

Boys team scores:

  1. Arlington      67
  2. Edmonds-Woodway  82
  3. Jackson      92
  4. Glacier Peak 106
  5. Lake Stevens 148
  6. Kamiak     211
  7. Shorewood 214
  8. Snohomish 220
  9. Shorecrest 227
  10. Mountlake Terrace 263
  11. Cedarcrest 317
  12. Monroe     327
  13. Mt. Vernon 331
  14. Oak Harbor 412
  15. Marysville-Getchell 464
  16. Cascade     477
  17. Lynnwood 517
  18. Stanwood 519
  19. Marysville-Pilchuck 535
  20. Everett     565
  21. Mariner     582
  22. Meadowdale 615
  23. Archbishop Murphy 634

Girls team scores:

  1. Glacier Peak  64
  2. Lake Stevens 100
  3. Jackson     104
  4. Snohomish 114
  5. Edmonds-Woodway 131
  6. Arlington     155
  7. Kamiak     174
  8. Shorecrest 216
  9. Cedarcrest 299
  10. Shorewood 300
  11. Oak Harbor 377
  12. Mt. Vernon 382
  13. Stanwood 383
  14. Marysville-Getchell 384
  15. Lynnwood 399
  16. Cascade     408
  17. Everett     409
  18. Mariner     432
  19. Monroe     469
  20. Mountlake Terrace 497
  21. Meadowdale 579
  22. Marysville-Pilchuck 611

Top 100 boys finishers (Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale):

  1. Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:31.3
  2. Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:32.1
  3. Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:32.6
  4. Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 15:50.7
  5. Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 16:13.7
  6. Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:08.0
  7. Jaden Lafrese (Mountlake Terrace), 16:16.7
  8. Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:19.6
  9. Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:28.6
  10. Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:30.9
  11. John Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:56.8
  12. Andrew Walde (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:57.3
  13. Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace), 16:57.5
  14. Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:00.7
  15. Connor Bryan (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:04.3
  16. Logan Bury (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:12.1
  17. Tymothy Harris (Mountlake Terrace), 17:20.2
  18. Allen Hutmacher (Mountlake Terrace), 17:25.1

Top 100 girls finishers (Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale):

  1. Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:35.8
  2. Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:38.6
  3. Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:19.0
  4. Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 19:37.4
  5. Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:38.7
  6. Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:13.8
  7. Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 20:20.0
  8. Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 20:28.6
  9. Simone Davison (Mountlake Terrace), 20:38.2
  10. Eya Tunkara (Lynnwood), 20:41.9
  11. Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:04.0
  12. Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood), 21:15.8

Next meet: Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at the Northwest District Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. at South Whidbey High School

 

