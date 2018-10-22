Prep cross country: Warrior boys second, girls fifth in Wesco League meet

Runners from Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale were among the hundreds of high school athletes that competed in the Wesco League Cross Country Championship Meet held Oct. 20 at Lakewood High School in Arlington.

Behind the senior trio of Deyago Peraza, Dylan Hartono and Lucas Lacambra, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors placed second among the 23 squads that ran in the boys varsity 5,000 meter race. Perara, Hartono and Lucambra finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively among the 196 runners in the boys race.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys squad placed 10th in the team standings, Lynnwood earned 17th place and Meadowdale placed 22nd.

In the girls team results, the Warriors took home fifth place among 22 squads; Alyssa Hershey and Stephanie Wroblewski finished ninth and 10th to pace E-W in the field of 173 runners.

Lynnwood grabbed 15th place in the girls team standings, Terrace finished 20th and Meadowdale ended up in 21st place.

To view all the results from the Wesco League Cross Country Championship Meet, click

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/146448/results.

The four Edmonds School District teams will next compete for at the Northwest District Championship Meet on Saturday, Oct. 27, at South Whidbey High School. Berths to the state championship meet will be on the line as races begin at 10 a.m.

Prep Cross Country: Wesco League Championship Meet, Oct. 20 (5,000 meters, Lakewood High School)

Boys team scores:

Arlington 67 Edmonds-Woodway 82 Jackson 92 Glacier Peak 106 Lake Stevens 148 Kamiak 211 Shorewood 214 Snohomish 220 Shorecrest 227 Mountlake Terrace 263 Cedarcrest 317 Monroe 327 Mt. Vernon 331 Oak Harbor 412 Marysville-Getchell 464 Cascade 477 Lynnwood 517 Stanwood 519 Marysville-Pilchuck 535 Everett 565 Mariner 582 Meadowdale 615 Archbishop Murphy 634

Girls team scores:

Glacier Peak 64 Lake Stevens 100 Jackson 104 Snohomish 114 Edmonds-Woodway 131 Arlington 155 Kamiak 174 Shorecrest 216 Cedarcrest 299 Shorewood 300 Oak Harbor 377 Mt. Vernon 382 Stanwood 383 Marysville-Getchell 384 Lynnwood 399 Cascade 408 Everett 409 Mariner 432 Monroe 469 Mountlake Terrace 497 Meadowdale 579 Marysville-Pilchuck 611

Top 100 boys finishers (Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale):

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:31.3 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:32.1 Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 15:32.6 Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 15:50.7 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 16:13.7 Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:08.0 Jaden Lafrese (Mountlake Terrace), 16:16.7 Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:19.6 Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:28.6 Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:30.9 John Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:56.8 Andrew Walde (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:57.3 Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace), 16:57.5 Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:00.7 Connor Bryan (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:04.3 Logan Bury (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:12.1 Tymothy Harris (Mountlake Terrace), 17:20.2 Allen Hutmacher (Mountlake Terrace), 17:25.1

Top 100 girls finishers (Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale):

Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:35.8 Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:38.6 Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:19.0 Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 19:37.4 Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:38.7 Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:13.8 Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 20:20.0 Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 20:28.6 Simone Davison (Mountlake Terrace), 20:38.2 Eya Tunkara (Lynnwood), 20:41.9 Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:04.0 Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood), 21:15.8

Next meet: Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at the Northwest District Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. at South Whidbey High School