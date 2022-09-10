Prep football: Bellingham edges Meadowdale 15-10

For the second week in a row, the Meadowdale Mavericks football team struggled to score in a 15-10 loss to the visiting Bellingham Bayhawks Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

The Mavs’ lone offensive score came in the first quarter. Quarterback London Dubois rolled out to his right and hit a jumping screen pass over a defender to sophomore running back Luis Partida Del Rosario, who dashed down the middle of the field virtually untouched for the score.

Turnovers, penalties and key mental breakdowns stalled the Meadowdale efforts the rest of the way.