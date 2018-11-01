Prep football: Due to injuries, Mavs decide not to play week 10 game

The 2018 high school football season is over for the Meadowdale Mavericks as the team will not play its previously-scheduled week 10 game at Marysville-Pilchuck after all.

The Mavs had planned on facing the Tomahawks on Thursday, Nov. 1, but Meadowdale Athletic Director Beth Marriott confirmed that the team would not be going to Marysville and would not play a 10th contest this year.

“It was an unfortunate decision, but one that we felt was necessary to make,” Marriott said.

The decision to end the season, made jointly by Marriott and Mavs’ Coach Matt Leonard, was “due to the large number of our players that are injured,” Marriott stated. “We did not want to put our players that are injured or who are not fully prepared to play varsity football at risk of further injury.”

The plan for a Nov. 1 game at Marysville-Pilchuck had been arranged prior to the Mavs’ Oct. 26 contest against Ferndale. Meadowdale and M-P had agreed to meet in a Week 10 clash if both teams were eliminated from playoff contention; the Mavs were knocked out of the playoffs with a loss to the Golden Eagles while the Tomahawks were left out of district playoff brackets after wins by Arlington and Oak Harbor on Oct. 26.

Without Meadowdale as a Nov. 1 opponent, Marysville-Pilchuck scrambled and scheduled a game against the Lakeside Lions on the date in Marysville.

With no Week 10 game, Meadowdale ends the year with an overall record of 3-6.

— By Doug Petrowski