Prep football: Edmonds School District teams play final games of season this week

The 2018 high school football season is ending for Edmonds School District squads as three teams will play their final games of the season this week while one has decided to pass on a Week 10 contest and put away their gear until next year.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks will end their season with games on Thursday, Nov. 1. The Warriors will host the Jackson Timberwolves at Edmonds Stadium; kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Mavs will travel to Marysville to take on the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks at QuilCeda Stadium for a 7 p.m. tilt.

The Lynnwood Royals will wait until Friday, Nov. 2, for their final game of 2018 when they will face the Interlake Saints at 7 p.m. at Interlake High School in Bellevue.

For the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, the 2018 season is over as Coach Kelly Dougan has decided his squad will not play a final game this week. “We’ve decided to call it a season,” he said

Matchups for Week 10 games of local high schools squads are traditionally determined after teams have been eliminated from any playoff action. Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood failed to post season records needed to be included in the 3A district and state playoff brackets; Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace were knocked out of further playoff consideration with losses on Oct. 26.

Prep Football: Week 10 matchups (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood)

Jackson at Edmonds-Woodway

When: Thursday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.

Where: Edmonds Stadium

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-6 overall; Jackson 4-5 overall

— After opening the season 0-4, the Warriors have won three of the last five games.

— The young E-W defense has given up an average of 43.6 points in the team’s six losses.

— The Warrior offense is led by senior running back Cappasio Cherry, who has scored 15 touchdowns and is averaging 193.4 yard rushing per game this season.

— Jackson enters Thursday’s game with three losses in their last four games.

Meadowdale at Marysville-Pilchuck

When: Thursday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.

Where: QuiCeda Stadium in Marysville

Records: Meadowdale 3-6 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 6-3 overall

— The Mavs enter Thursday’s contest on a three-game losing streak, giving up an average of 50 points per game in those three loses

— Meadowdale quarterback Hunter Moen has put up some impressive stats this year: an average of 253.3 passing yards per game with 22 touchdowns, but has thrown 10 interceptions.

— The Tomahawks’ three only losses this year have been to teams that are playing in Week 10 playoff games this week; M-P defeated the 3A Wesco League regular season champion Squalicum Storm in Bellingham on Sept. 14

Lynnwood at Interlake

When: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Interlake High School in Bellevue

Records: Lynnwood 0-9 overall; 1-7 overall

— The Royals are still looking for their first win of the season as the team has averaged only 15.4 points per game while yielding an average of 45.7 points per game

— Just a sophomore, Lynnwood quarterback Christian Kirkman has tossed for more than 1,450 yards this year; but Kirkman has also thrown 16 interceptions in nine games

— Interlake’s only win this season was a 27-22 victory over the winless Sammamish Totems on Sept. 7

— By Doug Petrowski