Prep football: Emotional home opener for Royals against Nathan Hale

In their first game action since losing two teammates to unexpected deaths at the end of the last school year, The Lynnwood Royals welcomed Nathan Hale to Edmonds Stadium to open the 2018 season.

They Royals struggled to contain senior running back Brandon Gibson and the rest of the Raiders ground attack on their way to a 33-20 loss. Gibson rumbled his way to 279 of his team’s 451 rushing yards.

Lynnwood struggled much of the first quarter on both offense and defense, but found a way to claw back into the contest in the second quarter with some defense that contained Gibson and the Raiders offense and culminated in their first score of the game and the season, when sophomore quarterback, Christian Kirkman dropped back to pass before tucking the ball away and dove into the end zone.

“I didn’t see anyone open, all I saw was green grass in front of me.” Said Kirkman after the game.

Gibson got the second half scoring started when he cruised in from 19-yards out for his third score of the game, giving the Raiders a 19-6 lead.

On the subsequent drive, Kirkman had the Royals moving.

3rd down and 4 yards to go, Kirkman scrambled to his right and found fellow sophomore receiver Tanner Fahey in stride for a 12-yard gain, and a fresh set of downs.

The next play saw Kirkman spread things around, finding last year’s Royals quarterback, turned slot receiver, Nate Killen along the sideline, and Killen did the rest. He broke tackles on his way to a 43-yard touchdown to pull the Royals to within six points.

The two teams traded scores in the fourth quarter with the Royals touchdown coming on a 3-yard dive by Gabe Newson.

Hale’s Gibson would seal the deal with the final touchdown on a 65-yard run for his fourth score and the Raiders win.

The young Royals and their head coach, Keauntea Bankhead, seemed upbeat and encouraged after the emotional game.

“it was very emotional for those guys,” said coach Bankhead after the game. “When you’re attached to somebody for so many years, you create a relationship and a bond. They become family. Losing a family member is always tough. This is our first game without them. You can tell the difference. That missing piece. We’re going to miss them, but at the same time, the guys gotta dedicate the season to them and use that as fuel. Use it as motivation to get this program back to where we know it can be.”

“Actually, minus the loss, I’m happy,” Bankhead continued. “We’re a super young team. I’ve got a sophomore at quarterback, and sophomores all across the board. I’ve got just four seniors. The future looks bright. We’ve just got to get reps. This was some of these guys’ first varsity game, so there were jitters, and they were nervous, and hopefully that’s all out now, but I’m happy with our performance today.”

Christian Kirkman, the Royals starting quarterback, took the field Friday night with the numbers 11 and 25 emblazoned on his biceps in black ink in memory of former teammates, Sayon Savorn and Ryan Truong. The sophomore showed just why his head coach is excited for the future. He completed 30 of 38 passes for a gaudy 369 yards, as well as two interceptions. He also ran for the one score.

“That boy was ballin’ out today,” said Bankhead. “He’s going to be great. I’ve got three years with him. You can tell the maturity. He made a couple bad throws, but he’s going to grow from those. He played a hell of a game.”

“We were fired up. They were just great people. They gave 110 percent everyday on every play. We came out, and we lost, but everyone played their hearts out,” said Kirkman after the game regarding playing without Savorn and Truong.

Many of those throws from Kirkman found their way into the hands of receivers Zayn Alrobae, who had five catches for 93 yards, sophomore Tanner Fahey, who collected eight catches for 89 yards and Nate Killen who pulled in 8 for 92 yards, including the 43-yard touchdown. Two of those catches were outstanding plays. A one-handed grab in traffic over the middle that set up the touchdown in the second quarter, and then a diving reception over the middle in the fourth.

“Nate’s an athlete man, and we’re using him to our advantage. He can play quarterback as well, but he’s one of our better athletes, so we will try and get him to ball so he can make some plays for us,” said coach Bankhead.

Lynnwood (0-1) will play next on Friday, Sept. 7, when they host the Seagulls from Everett High School. The game will begin at 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Football: Nathan Hale vs. Lynnwood August 31

Nathan Hale 12 0 7 14 — 33

Lynnwood 0 6 7 7 — 20

First Quarter

10:46 — Brandon Gibson (Nathan Hale) 44-yard TD run; 2-pt conversion no good

2:21 — Brandon Gibson (Nathan Hale) 14-yard TD run; 2-pt conversion no good

Second Quarter

0:57 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 7-yard TD run; PAT kick no good

Third Quarter

10:57 — Brandon Gibson (Nathan Hale) 19-yard TD run; PAT kick good

8:36 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 43-yard TD pass to Nate Killen; PAT kick good

Fourth Quarter

7:46 — Gus Zarkades (Nathan Hale) 32-yard TD run; PAT kick good

5:53 — Gabe Newson (Lynnwood) 3-yard TD run; PAT kick good

5:35 — Brandon Gibson (Nathan Hale) 65-yard TD run; PAT kick good

Records

Lynnwood 0-1 overall; Nathan Hale 1-0 overall

Lynnwood’s next game

Everett @ Lynnwood, Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–Story and photos by Scott Williams