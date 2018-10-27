Prep football: Ferndale dominates Meadowdale 56-15

1 of 9

The Meadowdale Mavericks were hoping to advance to 3A football playoff action next week with a win over the visiting Ferndale Golden Eagles on Friday. But instead the Mavs were outplayed by the larger and more experienced visitors.

Ferndale scored early and often on the young Mavs and ran away with a 56-15 victory in a 3A Wesco League crossover game played at Edmonds Stadium.

The Golden Eagles rolled for 369 rushing yards in the contest, with senior Bryan Eve leading the way with 172 yards and four touchdowns on 15 rushes; junior Jacob Broselle picked up 117 yards on nine carries for Ferndale.

The Ferndale passing game was humming on Friday too as senior Sequoyah Julius threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Julius’ scoring strikes came in the second quarter: a 60 yard connection with Broselle for a touchdown and a 39-yard TD pass to Watiko Leighton.

Meadowdale Coach Matt Leonard conceded that his squad was outplayed by a better team on Friday.

“They’re not super-complicated,” Leonard said of the Golden Eagles, “but what they do is really good. And we just didn’t play well.”

Meadowdale was challenged early as Ferndale scored at 1:23 into the game on an Ebe 16-yard touchdown run. Then on their first possession, the Mavs were forced to punt inside their own 20-yard line; but the long snap to punter Carlos Abad skipped along the wet turf, got away from Abad and was picked up by Ferndale’s Jaden Brown, who ran for 12 yards and a fumble return touchdown.

The two Golden Eagle scores put Meadowdale down 14-0 just 2:15 into the game, from which the Mavs never recovered.

“It put us behind the 8-ball,” Leonard stated.

Playing from behind against a strong team proved an impossible chore for the Mavs, especially with the youth playing on their defensive squad.

“We started the game (on defense) with eight underclassmen: a freshman (and) three sophomores started tonight,” Leonard noted. “We knew that this year might be a little bit tougher on us just because we’re inexperienced.”

The Mavs offense struggled to get any sustained attack going against the big defensive line fielded by the Golden Eagles on Friday. Meadowdale rushed for just 49 yards in the game, quarterback Hunter Moen was sacked repeatedly and, while throwing touchdown passes to Mason Vaughn and Nate Hebert, also threw two interceptions.

“It was a tough night for Hunter,” Leonard said. “(He) took a couple of big shots that kind of limited him a little bit.”

The Mavs will get one more chance to show what they can do on the field this season when they travel to Marysville on Thursday, Nov. 1, to face the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks in the season finale for both teams. Kickoff at QuilCeda Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Ferndale at Meadowdale, Oct. 26

Ferndale 14 21 14 7 — 56

Meadowdale 7 8 0 0 — 15

First quarter scoring:

10:37 — Bryan Ebe (Ferndale) 16-yard TD run; Daniel Stewart PAT kick

9:45 — Jaden Brown (Ferndale) 12-yard fumble return for touchdown; Daniel Stewart PAT kick

5:21 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 12-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Carlos Abad PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

9:40 — Bryan Ebe (Ferndale) 3-yard TD run; Daniel Stewart PAT kick

4:31 — Sequoyah Julius (Ferndale) 60-yard TD pass to Jacob Broselle; Daniel Stewart PAT kick

2:44 — Sequoyah Julius (Ferndale) 39-yard TD pass to Watiko Leighton; Daniel Stewart PAT kick

:20 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 20-yard TD pass to Nate Hebert; two-point conversion pass from Moen to Ray Fre

Third quarter scoring:

3:25 — Bryan Ebe (Ferndale) 6-yard TD run; Daniel Stewart PAT kick

2:03 — Gader Fox (Ferndale) 2-yard TD run; Nathan Howell PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

9:36 — Bryan Ebe (Ferndale) 3-yard TD run; Nathan Howell PAT kick

Records: Meadowdale 3-6 overall; Ferndale 4-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville

— By Doug Petrowski