Prep football: Field goal wins it for Mavs in rescheduled game vs. Royals

After their Friday night game was postponed due to the absence of stadium lighting, the Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals returned to Edmonds Stadium Saturday afternoon for their Wesco League football matchup. As darkness fell, Meadowdale’s Cole Sargent kicked a 22-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining in the contest to light up the scoreboard with the winning margin of 17-14 for the Mavericks.

Sargent’s boot came after Meadowdale drove 45 yards in 12 plays to set up the game-winning kick.

Lynnwood had earlier scored with 9:36 to go in the game when junior Tanner Fahey hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Nate Killen to tie the game at 14-14. But the Royals were unable to put up any more points and succumbed to the Mavs’ late-game, victory-snatching drive.

Killen connected with Fahey twice in the game for scores; the senior quarterback threw a 10-yard TD pass to Fahey in the second quarter.

Meadowdale’s touchdowns also came through the air. Senior Hunter Moen found teammate Mason Vaughn in the end zone for scores at the end of the first quarter (a 35-yard TD pass) and at the end of the second quarter (a 25-yard TD pass).

Both teams have games tentatively scheduled to take place at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 27. The Edmonds School District Athletic Department hopes to have the stadium lights repaired by then. Thieves stole copper wire from four light standards sometime overnight on Sept. 19, disabling lights along the west side of the stadium site.

Prep Football: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Sept. 21

Meadowdale 7 7 0 3 — 17

Lynnwood 0 7 0 7 — 14

First quarter scoring:

:17 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 35-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Cole Sargent PA

Second quarter scoring:

8:38 — Nate Killen (Lynnwood) 10-yard TD pass to Tanner Fahey; Zahn Alrobae PAT

:11 — Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 25-yard TD pass to Mason Vaughn; Cole Sargent PAT

Fourth quarter scoring:

9:36 — Nate Killen (Lynnwood) 15-yard TD pass to Tanner Fahey; Zahn Alrobae PAT

:54 — Cole Sargent 22-yard field goal

Records: Meadowdale 2-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-0 overall; Lynnwood 1-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: versus Juanita; Friday, Sept. 27; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski